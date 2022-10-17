Moo Moo Express celebrates its 24th Central Ohio grand opening

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Moo Moo Express Car Wash recently celebrated the grand opening of its 24th Central Ohio express carwash location in Grove City, Ohio, according to a press release.
The brand celebrated its latest opening with 10 days of free carwashes and a monetary donation campaign for The Marcus Project.
Throughout the grand opening period at 2615 London Groveport Rd. in Grove City, Ohio, Moo Moo gave away more than 2,272 free carwashes at a retail value of more than $40,000.
The company also collected $15,730.96 in monetary donations for The Marcus Project, to help further its mission of assisting children and families in need by creating opportunities, sourcing necessities, and building a feeling of significance.
During the grand opening, Moo Moo Express Car Wash offered a free signature “Crème de la Crème VIP” carwash ($18 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to The Marcus Project.
Moo Moo Express Car Wash also offered discounted retail gift cards with all proceeds donated back to The Marcus Project.
ChemQuest, a chemical products and service provider for Moo Moo Express, generously donated $1,000.
“Our first Grove City location off Stringtown Road opened in 2013. We have been a part of this community for almost 10 years, which is why we could not be prouder to utilize our second Grove City grand opening to raise money for a community that has shown us so much support,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO. “The Marcus Project will continue their efforts in improving the lives of those in this this area, and we will continue to look for ways that we can support organizations like theirs in order to improve the communities we are privileged to be a part of.”