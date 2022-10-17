Moo Moo Express celebrates its 24th Central Ohio grand opening

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Moo Moo Express Car Wash recently celebrated the grand opening of its 24th Central Ohio express carwash location in Grove City, Ohio, according to a press release.

The brand celebrated its latest opening with 10 days of free carwashes and a monetary donation campaign for The Marcus Project.

Throughout the grand opening period at 2615 London Groveport Rd. in Grove City, Ohio, Moo Moo gave away more than 2,272 free carwashes at a retail value of more than $40,000.

The company also collected $15,730.96 in monetary donations for The Marcus Project, to help further its mission of assisting children and families in need by creating opportunities, sourcing necessities, and building a feeling of significance.

During the grand opening, Moo Moo Express Car Wash offered a free signature “Crème de la Crème VIP” carwash ($18 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to The Marcus Project.