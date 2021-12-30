 Moo Moo Express Car Wash opens 21st Central Ohio location
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Moo Moo Express Car Wash opens 21st Central Ohio location

on

Clean Express Auto Wash opens 7th wash in Cleveland area

on

ZIPS Car Wash acquires Big Wave Xpress

on

Bubble Bath Car Wash partners with Meals on Wheels
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 56: Tips for developing a carwash Video
play

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 56: Tips for developing a carwash

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 55: Mammoth Holdings' CEO Dave Hoffmann Provides Expansion Updates Video
play

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 55: Mammoth Holdings' CEO Dave Hoffmann Provides Expansion Updates

Current Digital Issue

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 98: Tracking industry trends

This episode discusses industry trends that have been gathered from the PC&D Top 50 List.

Wash Talk, Ep. 97: What's New in Carwash Dryers

This episode discusses recent market advancements that are culminating in better overall dryer performance.

Wash Talk, Ep. 96: The Science Behind Carwash Soaps

How companies develop new chemistry that improves wash results and performance.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Moo Moo Express Car Wash opens 21st Central Ohio location

 

on

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Moo Moo Express Car Wash recently celebrated the grand opening of its 21st Central Ohio express carwash location with 10 days of free carwashes and a monetary donation campaign for Groveport Madison Human Needs (GMHN), according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Throughout the grand opening period at 3981 S. Hamilton Rd. in Columbus, Ohio, Moo Moo Express gave away more than 2,407 free carwashes at a retail value of more than $43,326.

Moo Moo Express also collected $15,715 in monetary donations for Groveport Madison Human Needs, a local non-profit that connects people in crisis with necessary community resources.

“We are grateful that we could step in and help increase program funding for a great local initiative such as Groveport Madison Human Needs’ Christmas Adopt-a-Family program,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO and Moo Moo Express Car Wash founder. “Giving back to our communities is something we take very seriously, and we continue to be humbled by generous vendors like ChemQuest, and our incredible customers, for helping us raise the bar on our fundraising endeavors.”

Advertisement

During the grand opening, Moo Moo Express offered a free signature “Crème de a Crème VIP” carwash to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to Groveport Madison Human Needs.

Moo Moo Express also offered discounted retail gift cards with all proceeds donated back to GHMN.

ChemQuest, an industry leading car wash chemical products and service provider for Moo Moo Express, generously donated $5,000 to assist in the campaign total.

Through the work of community volunteers, Groveport Madison Human Needs most recently served more than 5,300 local children and families through their emergency assistance, school supply distribution, summer lunch and Christmas Adopt-A-Family programs.

Advertisement

Moo Moo Express is Central Ohio’s leader in the high-end, express carwash market.

The company currently operates 22 express washes, with three additional locations expected to open by mid 2022.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: The Wash Tub to host two-day Blood Drive

Carwash News: LUV Car Wash completes five acquisitions in debut

Carwash News: Express Wash Concepts expands in Midwest

Carwash News: Market Focus: ZIPS Car Wash moves into Minnesota with Four Seasons acquisition

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing