Moo Moo Express Car Wash opens 21st Central Ohio location

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Moo Moo Express Car Wash recently celebrated the grand opening of its 21st Central Ohio express carwash location with 10 days of free carwashes and a monetary donation campaign for Groveport Madison Human Needs (GMHN), according to a press release.

Throughout the grand opening period at 3981 S. Hamilton Rd. in Columbus, Ohio, Moo Moo Express gave away more than 2,407 free carwashes at a retail value of more than $43,326.

Moo Moo Express also collected $15,715 in monetary donations for Groveport Madison Human Needs, a local non-profit that connects people in crisis with necessary community resources.

“We are grateful that we could step in and help increase program funding for a great local initiative such as Groveport Madison Human Needs’ Christmas Adopt-a-Family program,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO and Moo Moo Express Car Wash founder. “Giving back to our communities is something we take very seriously, and we continue to be humbled by generous vendors like ChemQuest, and our incredible customers, for helping us raise the bar on our fundraising endeavors.”