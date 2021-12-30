Moran Family of Brands announces 2021 Franchisees of the Year

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — Moran Family of Brands, one of the nation’s leading franchises of general automotive repair, transmission repair and window tint services, announced its annual Franchisee of the Year winners for 2021, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

Franchisee of the Year award winners were named in each of Moran’s franchise brands.

Franchisees eligible for the award must have demonstrated Moran’s core values of D.R.I.V.E. (Dedication, Respect, Integrity, Vision, Enthusiasm).

They also exhibit outstanding service to their customers and provide support for fellow franchisees and the entire system.

Voting for the awards was done by Moran franchisees.

“We would like to congratulate to each of our Franchisee of the Year winners,” said Peter Baldine, president of Moran Family of Brands. “They are each longtime and respected franchisees in our system that exemplify Moran’s core values. They were deservedly recognized by their peers for their success and contributions to the Moran Family of Brands system.”