Moran Family of Brands announces 2021 Franchisees of the Year

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — Moran Family of Brands, one of the nation’s leading franchises of general automotive repair, transmission repair and window tint services, announced its annual Franchisee of the Year winners for 2021, according to a press release.
Franchisee of the Year award winners were named in each of Moran’s franchise brands.
Franchisees eligible for the award must have demonstrated Moran’s core values of D.R.I.V.E. (Dedication, Respect, Integrity, Vision, Enthusiasm).
They also exhibit outstanding service to their customers and provide support for fellow franchisees and the entire system.
Voting for the awards was done by Moran franchisees.
“We would like to congratulate to each of our Franchisee of the Year winners,” said Peter Baldine, president of Moran Family of Brands. “They are each longtime and respected franchisees in our system that exemplify Moran’s core values. They were deservedly recognized by their peers for their success and contributions to the Moran Family of Brands system.”
Al Martin was named Milex Franchisee of the Year for the second consecutive year.
He has operated a Multistate Transmission store in Naperville, Illinois, for the past 26 years and co-branded the shop with Milex Complete Auto Care in 2015.
Martin started with Moran as an operations manager for the corporate office and has recently served on Moran’s Franchise Advisory Alliance.
This year is the third time he has won the award, with the others awarded in 2016 and 2020.
George Kok was named the winner in the transmission division of Mr. Transmission, Multistate Transmission and Dr. Nick’s Transmission.
Kok owns Mr. Transmission/Milex stores in Louisville, Kentucky and Clarksville, Indiana.
He started working as a center manager at the Mr. Transmission store in Louisville in 1980 and purchased the shop three years later.
He added a second store in 2006 and co-branded both locations as Mr. Transmission/Milex.
This marks the first time Kok has won the company’s Franchisee of the Year award.
The winner in the Window Tint brands is Ken Tucker, owner of the Alta Mere store in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
Tucker will celebrate 19 years as a franchisee in February of 2022.
As the only Alta Mere location in the state of Colorado, Tucker’s team has emphasized digital and social media marketing, including videos, to maintain their customer base in paint protection and window tinting.
Their efforts have resulted in one of their most successful years yet, despite the impact of the pandemic and supply chain shortages.
This is the first time Tucker has won a Franchisee of the Year award.
The Franchisee of the Year winners will be recognized at the Moran Family of Brands’ convention, which will be held Feb. 3-5, 2022 in New Orleans.