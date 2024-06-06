Mothers Automated Solutions enters automated car care sector

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Mothers Polishes Waxes Cleaners Inc. announced in a press release the launch of Mothers Automated Solutions, marking the company’s entrance into the automated car care sector.

Leveraging decades of expertise and a commitment to innovation, Mothers Automated Solutions introduced a comprehensive lineup of products designed for tunnels, in-bay automatics and self-serve carwashes.

Over the past four years, the Mothers team has meticulously studied the automated car care industry to develop products that set new performance standards, while upholding the values that have defined Mothers for over half a century, stated the press release.

“As fellow carwash operators, we understand the demands and expectations of the industry,” said Bryce Miller, managing director of Mothers Automated Solutions. “We believe our lineup outperforms competitors and maintains an extremely competitive cost per car.”

Miller continued, “Our hyper-concentrated chemicals and vibrant marketing offerings are designed to elevate wash quality and create a memorable experience that keeps customers returning.”

The introduction of Mothers Automated Solutions signifies a new era in car care, combining cutting-edge technology with the trusted quality that Mothers is known for, continued the press release.