 Mothers Automated Solutions enters automated car care sector

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Mothers Automated Solutions enters automated car care sector

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Mothers has introduced a comprehensive lineup of products designed for tunnels, in-bay automatics and self-serve carwashes.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
mothers-automated-solutions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Mothers Polishes Waxes Cleaners Inc. announced in a press release the launch of Mothers Automated Solutions, marking the company’s entrance into the automated car care sector.

Related Articles

Leveraging decades of expertise and a commitment to innovation, Mothers Automated Solutions introduced a comprehensive lineup of products designed for tunnels, in-bay automatics and self-serve carwashes.

Over the past four years, the Mothers team has meticulously studied the automated car care industry to develop products that set new performance standards, while upholding the values that have defined Mothers for over half a century, stated the press release.

“As fellow carwash operators, we understand the demands and expectations of the industry,” said Bryce Miller, managing director of Mothers Automated Solutions. “We believe our lineup outperforms competitors and maintains an extremely competitive cost per car.”

Miller continued, “Our hyper-concentrated chemicals and vibrant marketing offerings are designed to elevate wash quality and create a memorable experience that keeps customers returning.”

The introduction of Mothers Automated Solutions signifies a new era in car care, combining cutting-edge technology with the trusted quality that Mothers is known for, continued the press release.

You May Also Like

sud-stop-feature
Car Wash Operators of New Jersey
Carwash News

EWC expands Pittsburgh footprint with grand opening of 30th Clean Express Auto Wash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four additional Pittsburgh locations are scheduled to open in 2024.

Avatar
By Jennifer Clements
Jennifer Clements is the group editor of Professional Carwashing & Detailing.
Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced in a press release the company's 30th Clean Express Auto Wash is now open and washing cars at its all new 3010 E Carson St. location in Pittsburgh.

Express Wash Concepts currently operates 97 express wash locations across Columbus, Dayton, Cleveland, Toledo, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Hampton Roads.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Waters CarWash celebrates Winter Springs location

ORLANDO, Fla. — Waters CarWash expands its reach with this opening, serving customers at 15 locations in Greater Orlando area.

By Kyle Alexander
GO Car Wash marks milestone with explosive growth

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — GO Car Wash has transformed from a startup to an industry powerhouse with 145 locations nationwide.

By Kyle Alexander
go-car-wash-logo
Northeast Ohio city blocks new carwashes

BROOK PARK, Ohio — Brook Park’s carwash legislation won’t impact existing carwashes and will limit carwashes to one for every 10,000 people.

By Kyle Alexander
carwash-generic
DRB hires chief customer experience officer

AKRON, Ohio — New Chief Customer Experience Officer Mike Marchetti joins DRB with extensive expertise in customer experience.

By Kyle Alexander

Other Posts

Mammoth Holdings opens two Silverstar Carwash sites

DALLAS — The new Mammoth Holdings carwashes are in the greater Minneapolis area, making for five Mammoth sites in Minnesota.

By Kyle Alexander
mammoth holdings logo
Tidal Wave Auto Spa partners with professional baseball team

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave and the Atlanta Braves are now in a partnership to deliver unparalleled experiences to customers and fans.

By Kyle Alexander
Metro Express Car Wash to celebrate Bill Martin

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Metro Express will host a Coffee & Cars event to celebrate founder Bill Martin’s 50 years in the carwash industry.

By Kyle Alexander
metro-cars-and-coffee-feature
ScrubaDub announces new Rhode Island location

COVENTRY, R.I. — ScrubaDub’s Coventry location boasts an eco-friendly carwash tunnel with a flat conveyor belt and innovative design.

By Kyle Alexander
coventry-scrubadub-feature