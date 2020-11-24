Connect with us
Carwash News

Motor City Wash Works’ charity event raises over $184k

 

on

DETROIT — For the first time since the event was created 12 years ago as an effort to connect with customers, Motor City Wash Works’ annual charity auction was virtual this year, amid travel concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The charity auction benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital occurred online from Aug. 24-28, 2020.

However, the distance did not slow the humanitarian actions of those involved.  

“We raised enough money at Motor City Wash Works’ 12th Annual Charity Auction to donate $113,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” Motor City Wash Works Vice President of Operations Rich Belanger proudly proclaimed. “We truly appreciate all of the sponsors, companies and individuals that participated to make this event a huge success.”

The online live auction included carwash equipment from Motor City Wash Works as well as several vendor partner products from the following companies: Ahearn Signs, Airlift Doors, AquaBio Technologies, Clean World Distribution, DRB Systems, Eurovac, Gallop Brush, Hydra-Flex, PurClean/PurWater, Simoniz USA, SoBrite Technologies, Suds Creative, Vacutech, Velocity Waterworks and Washify.

“The Motor City Wash Works team would like to say, ‘Thank You!’ to everyone who participated in our 12th Annual Charity Auction,” Belanger continued. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to switch things up a bit and go to an online virtual event, which was a first for us. Our expectations were mixed; we really didn’t know what to expect. How would it go over without having the ‘live’ experience and all of the emotions flowing? Well, with all things considered, I think we did outstanding!”

In 2019, according to a company press release, the company added a second component of its annual fundraising efforts for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: “Washing Cars, Fighting Cancer.”

This year, noted the press release, over 80 carwash locations from around the U.S. participated.

“Only in its second year, we see tremendous upside for growth in the coming years,” added Belanger. “Participants simply register their carwashes with St. Jude and download a St. Jude splash screen onto their auto cashiers. Then, supply St. Jude with sales reports, and donate the proceeds prior to the charity auction. It’s fun, it’s easy, and it’s also very scalable.”

In addition to the money raised from this year’s online charity auction, Motor City Wash Works and participating “Washing Cars, Fighting Cancer” carwashes donated more than $71,000.

When combined, this year’s charity auction and “Washing Cars, Fighting Cancer” donations raised over $184,000 for children in need.

“We are honored to partner with St. Jude. Your generosity will aid in continuing the amazing work that this charity is doing to save the lives of children fighting cancer. No family ever receives a bill for treatment, and all care is 100% paid for by donations. Your noble and thoughtful donations were so heartwarming. The money we raised will make a huge difference in the mission to find cures. Thank you for your generous participation and for choosing Motor City Wash Works. We hope to see you again next year,” concluded Belanger.

For more information, please visit https://www.motorcitywashworks.com/sales-support/open-house.

