Motor City Wash Works’ charity event raises over $184k

DETROIT — For the first time since the event was created 12 years ago as an effort to connect with customers, Motor City Wash Works’ annual charity auction was virtual this year, amid travel concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The charity auction benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital occurred online from Aug. 24-28, 2020.

However, the distance did not slow the humanitarian actions of those involved.

“We raised enough money at Motor City Wash Works’ 12th Annual Charity Auction to donate $113,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” Motor City Wash Works Vice President of Operations Rich Belanger proudly proclaimed. “We truly appreciate all of the sponsors, companies and individuals that participated to make this event a huge success.”

The online live auction included carwash equipment from Motor City Wash Works as well as several vendor partner products from the following companies: Ahearn Signs, Airlift Doors, AquaBio Technologies, Clean World Distribution, DRB Systems, Eurovac, Gallop Brush, Hydra-Flex, PurClean/PurWater, Simoniz USA, SoBrite Technologies, Suds Creative, Vacutech, Velocity Waterworks and Washify.

“The Motor City Wash Works team would like to say, ‘Thank You!’ to everyone who participated in our 12th Annual Charity Auction,” Belanger continued. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to switch things up a bit and go to an online virtual event, which was a first for us. Our expectations were mixed; we really didn’t know what to expect. How would it go over without having the ‘live’ experience and all of the emotions flowing? Well, with all things considered, I think we did outstanding!”