Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Motor City Wash Works online charity auction begins today

 

on

WIXOM, Mich. — Motor City Wash Works’ (MCWW) annual charity auction benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is occurring online this year from Aug. 24-28, according to a company press release.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

You can register at any time over the five days here: https://aesbid.net/ELP/MCWW/.

The online live auction will include carwash equipment from Motor City Wash Works as well as several vendor partner products from the following companies: Ahearn Signs, Airlift Doors, AquaBio Technologies, Clean World Distribution, DRB Systems, Eurovac, Gallop Brush, Hydra-Flex, PurClean/PurWater, Simoniz USA, SoBrite Technologies, Suds Creative, Vacutech, Velocity Waterworks and Washify.

Every “winning” bidder (excluding retail merchandise) will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win the grand “bonus” prize of a $30,000 MCWW credit.

The credit is valid towards MCWW products and parts, and the drawing will be held Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

MCWW has raised over $750,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital but is hoping to do even more for these children and their families this year.

MCWW hopes to “see” you at the auction this year.

For more information and to register, visit https://aesbid.net/ELP/MCWW/.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: ZIPS Car Wash opens two new locations

Carwash News: Market Focus: Flying Ace and Simoniz donate to Hamilton’s Caring Closet

Carwash News: Driven Brands acquires ICWG

Carwash News: Custom inflatable rhino stolen from carwash

Advertisement

on

Motor City Wash Works online charity auction begins today

on

Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens three sites in August

on

Market Focus: Express Wash Concepts named one of fastest-growing private companies

on

Mr. K Car Wash joins Mammoth Holdings
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens three sites in August

Carwash News: Motor City Wash Works online charity auction begins today

Conveyors and Tunnels: Images Auto Spa

Carwash News: Market Focus: Express Wash Concepts named one of fastest-growing private companies

Multi-profit Centers: Expanding additional profit centers

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car
Connect