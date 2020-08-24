Motor City Wash Works online charity auction begins today

WIXOM, Mich. — Motor City Wash Works’ (MCWW) annual charity auction benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is occurring online this year from Aug. 24-28, according to a company press release.

You can register at any time over the five days here: https://aesbid.net/ELP/MCWW/.

The online live auction will include carwash equipment from Motor City Wash Works as well as several vendor partner products from the following companies: Ahearn Signs, Airlift Doors, AquaBio Technologies, Clean World Distribution, DRB Systems, Eurovac, Gallop Brush, Hydra-Flex, PurClean/PurWater, Simoniz USA, SoBrite Technologies, Suds Creative, Vacutech, Velocity Waterworks and Washify.

Every “winning” bidder (excluding retail merchandise) will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win the grand “bonus” prize of a $30,000 MCWW credit.

The credit is valid towards MCWW products and parts, and the drawing will be held Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

MCWW has raised over $750,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital but is hoping to do even more for these children and their families this year.

MCWW hopes to “see” you at the auction this year.

For more information and to register, visit https://aesbid.net/ELP/MCWW/.