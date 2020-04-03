Connect with us
0
DRB Systems, FastID license plater recognition

Products

Move to self-pay transactions with DRB FastID LPR

DRB Systems’ license plate recognition solution is the next revolution in washing cars.
Advertisement
 

on

DRB Systems’ license plate recognition solution is the next revolution in washing cars. With FastID, you can identify every vehicle that visits your wash, not just wash plan members. This gives you unprecedented marketing capabilities. And, FastID forms a powerful combination with DRB’s Xpress Pay Terminal®, allowing customers to purchase and redeem plan memberships without human intervention. For customers who don’t want to commit to an unlimited plan, you can offer similar convenience with a one-credit-wash plan. The plan will automatically add a wash credit and charge customers’ credit cards every time they visit the wash. They only have to interact with an attendant or pay station on the first visit to activate the plan. Start building your self-pay wash plans today.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Click here for DRB Systems.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Move to self-pay transactions with DRB FastID LPR

on

Regulating valve

on

Move to self-pay transactions with a DRB XPT

on

KPI software
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Dultmeier Sales show specials

Carwash News: Cobra heated chemical applicators and wheel blasters special

Carwash News: All Paws Pet Wash show special

Carwash News: Premier offering show specials on LEDs, dryers and vacuums

Products: Move to self-pay transactions with DRB FastID LPR

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Voodoo Ride Voodoo Ride

Products

Foam sprayer
PDQ PDQ

Products

IBA lights
CleanTouch CleanTouch

Products

Arches
2019 Professional Carwashing Industry Report 2019 Professional Carwashing Industry Report

Carwash News

PC&D releases 2019 Professional Carwashing Industry Report
Connect