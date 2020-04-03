Move to self-pay transactions with DRB FastID LPR

DRB Systems’ license plate recognition solution is the next revolution in washing cars. With FastID, you can identify every vehicle that visits your wash, not just wash plan members. This gives you unprecedented marketing capabilities. And, FastID forms a powerful combination with DRB’s Xpress Pay Terminal®, allowing customers to purchase and redeem plan memberships without human intervention. For customers who don’t want to commit to an unlimited plan, you can offer similar convenience with a one-credit-wash plan. The plan will automatically add a wash credit and charge customers’ credit cards every time they visit the wash. They only have to interact with an attendant or pay station on the first visit to activate the plan. Start building your self-pay wash plans today.