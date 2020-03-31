Connect with us
0
DRB Systems, XPT, self-pay

Products

Move to self-pay transactions with a DRB XPT

DRB’s self-pay terminal is a win-win for your business and your customers.
Advertisement
 

on

DRB’s self-pay terminal is a win-win for your business and your customers. It allows you to run more cars (up to 80 per hour per XPT lane) and reduce labor costs while enabling on-the-go customers to quickly complete their own transactions. The XPT works for exterior, flex and full-serve tunnels — anywhere you want the customer to self-pay. Add FastID™ license plate recognition to allow customers to purchase and redeem plan memberships without human intervention. Start building your self-pay wash plans today. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Click here for DRB Systems.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Move to self-pay transactions with a DRB XPT

on

Regulating valve

on

KPI software

on

Chemical measurement system
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Regulating valve

Carwash News: PECO Carwash Systems’ 2020 show specials

Carwash News: AVW Virtual Trade Show 2020

Products: Move to self-pay transactions with a DRB XPT

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash surpasses 1 million unlimited wash club members

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

How have recent minimum wage hikes affected your business? Check all that apply.

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Voodoo Ride Voodoo Ride

Products

Foam sprayer
PDQ PDQ

Products

IBA lights
CleanTouch CleanTouch

Products

Arches
2019 Professional Carwashing Industry Report 2019 Professional Carwashing Industry Report

Carwash News

PC&D releases 2019 Professional Carwashing Industry Report
Connect