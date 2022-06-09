 Mr. Clean Car Wash opens new location in Florida
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Mr. Clean Car Wash opens new location in Florida

on

Driven Brands Car Wash North America continues Colorado growth

on

Tommy's Express Car Wash opens 7 locations in May

on

ZIPS expands in Indiana
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 68: Headwinds impacting the carwash market Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 68: Headwinds impacting the carwash market

PC&D Unscripted ep. 67: Belt conveyor market update Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 67: Belt conveyor market update

Current Digital Issue

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

Wash of the Week: Miami Car Wash

The Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in Florida.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 116: Successful expansion

Super Star Car Wash's executive VP of sales and marketing discusses how the brand has successfully grown.

Wash Talk ep. 115: Mint Eco Car Wash expansion plans

An audio airing of PC&D's Unscripted episode 65 featuring the co-founders of Florida-based Mint Eco Car Wash.

Wash Talk ep. 114: Bright lighting insights

An audio reading of an article discussing advancements in carwash lighting technology.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Mr. Clean Car Wash opens new location in Florida

 

on

DEBARY, Fla. — Mr. Clean Car Wash, a licensed brand from Procter & Gamble, announced it has opened its new express carwash in DeBary, Florida, a press release stated.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The wash is located at 215 N. Charles R. Beall Blvd.

This marks the brand’s fourth new express location in the state, with four more currently under construction, and highlights the brand’s aggressive growth plans across the southeast with many new locations in the pipeline.

The wash will be offering a limited-time promotion where customers receive their first month of unlimited washes free with a single wash purchase.

The Unlimited Plan is a subscription service that lets customers use the carwash daily for one low monthly cost.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on June 16 at 11 a.m.

“Mr. Clean Car Wash is determined to deliver an exceptional experience for our guests and takes pride in being a trusted brand across the country,” said Bruce Arnett, Jr., CEO of Carnett’s Management Company, the parent company of Mr. Clean Car Wash.

Advertisement

Bruce Arnett Sr. founded Carnett’s Car Wash in 1988 with his sons Bruce, Brett and Brandon in Lawrenceville, Georgia. 

Building on the core beliefs of “Clean Cars Fast! Delivered with Fantastic Quality and Genuine Hospitality!,” they entered a working relationship with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Procter & Gamble to rebrand as Mr. Clean Car Wash in 2008.

In 2012, Carnett’s Management Company purchased the operating company and became the exclusive licensee of the brand.

“Mr. Clean is the go-to resource for consumers looking for a trusted cleaning brand, and we’re ecstatic to bring the Mr. Clean Car Wash brand to the area,” said Bruce Arnett, Jr.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: ZIPS grows in South Carolina

Carwash News: Market Focus: Driven Brands to present at William Blair Growth Conference

Carwash News: Worker-owned carwash co-op launches in Southern California

Carwash News: Travis Mills to keynote 32nd NRCC

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing