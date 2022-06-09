Mr. Clean Car Wash opens new location in Florida

DEBARY, Fla. — Mr. Clean Car Wash, a licensed brand from Procter & Gamble, announced it has opened its new express carwash in DeBary, Florida, a press release stated.
The wash is located at 215 N. Charles R. Beall Blvd.
This marks the brand’s fourth new express location in the state, with four more currently under construction, and highlights the brand’s aggressive growth plans across the southeast with many new locations in the pipeline.
The wash will be offering a limited-time promotion where customers receive their first month of unlimited washes free with a single wash purchase.
The Unlimited Plan is a subscription service that lets customers use the carwash daily for one low monthly cost.
The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on June 16 at 11 a.m.
“Mr. Clean Car Wash is determined to deliver an exceptional experience for our guests and takes pride in being a trusted brand across the country,” said Bruce Arnett, Jr., CEO of Carnett’s Management Company, the parent company of Mr. Clean Car Wash.
Bruce Arnett Sr. founded Carnett’s Car Wash in 1988 with his sons Bruce, Brett and Brandon in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Building on the core beliefs of “Clean Cars Fast! Delivered with Fantastic Quality and Genuine Hospitality!,” they entered a working relationship with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Procter & Gamble to rebrand as Mr. Clean Car Wash in 2008.
In 2012, Carnett’s Management Company purchased the operating company and became the exclusive licensee of the brand.
“Mr. Clean is the go-to resource for consumers looking for a trusted cleaning brand, and we’re ecstatic to bring the Mr. Clean Car Wash brand to the area,” said Bruce Arnett, Jr.