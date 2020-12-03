Mr. Clean Car Wash opens in Leesburg, Florida

LEESBURG, Fla. — Mr. Clean Car Wash, a licensed brand from Procter & Gamble, announced its debut in Florida with its newest carwash in Leesburg on Dec. 3rd, according to a press release.

Located at 1396 West North Blvd., Mr. Clean Car Wash Leesburg marks the brand’s first location in Florida, highlighting its widespread expansion plans across the state with many new locations in the pipeline, the release continued.

To celebrate its grand opening, the Mr. Clean Car Wash Leesburg will be offering Unlimited package specials (wash all month for one price) for the first month of $5 at the Bronze level, $7.50 at the Silver level, $10 at the Gold level and $12.50 at the Platinum level, the release added.

The new location will also be hosting a Facebook contest, where guests can follow and post for a chance to win free carwashes for a year starting Nov. 20th, the release noted.

“Mr. Clean Car Wash is determined to deliver an exceptional experience for its guests and prides itself for being a trusted brand across the country,” said Phillip O’Reilly, CEO of Mr. Clean Car Wash. “Leesburg is a warm and vibrant community that resonates with the Mr. Clean Car Wash brand values, and we can’t wait to open our doors to this new market.”