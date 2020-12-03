Connect with us
Mr. Clean Car Wash opens in Leesburg, Florida

 

LEESBURG, Fla. — Mr. Clean Car Wash, a licensed brand from Procter & Gamble, announced its debut in Florida with its newest carwash in Leesburg on Dec. 3rd, according to a press release.

Located at 1396 West North Blvd., Mr. Clean Car Wash Leesburg marks the brand’s first location in Florida, highlighting its widespread expansion plans across the state with many new locations in the pipeline, the release continued.

To celebrate its grand opening, the Mr. Clean Car Wash Leesburg will be offering Unlimited package specials (wash all month for one price) for the first month of $5 at the Bronze level, $7.50 at the Silver level, $10 at the Gold level and $12.50 at the Platinum level, the release added. 

The new location will also be hosting a Facebook contest, where guests can follow and post for a chance to win free carwashes for a year starting Nov. 20th, the release noted.

“Mr. Clean Car Wash is determined to deliver an exceptional experience for its guests and prides itself for being a trusted brand across the country,” said Phillip O’Reilly, CEO of Mr. Clean Car Wash. “Leesburg is a warm and vibrant community that resonates with the Mr. Clean Car Wash brand values, and we can’t wait to open our doors to this new market.”

The brand opened multiple car wash locations in Georgia and has now grown its expansion to Florida with a multi-unit development agreement across the state, the release continued.

Focused on providing the highest quality and convenience for its guests, Mr. Clean Car Wash offers a variety of services to help guests’ vehicles stay in top shape:

  • Bronze: 1,000-point soft cloth wash, spot free rinse and blow dry.
  • Silver: Underbody wash, single shine polish, tire shine and services from the Bronze package.
  • Gold: Carnauba wax magic waterfall, underbody rust inhibitor, triple shine polish, Mr. Clean surface protectant, Mr. Clean wheel guard and services from the Silver package.
  • Platinum: Cascade of clean foam bath, Triple Ceramic Shield by Mr. C and Gold package services.

“Mr. Clean is a go-to, reliable resource for consumers who are looking for a trusted cleaning brand, and we’re ecstatic to bring the Mr. Clean Car Wash brand to Florida,” said Bruce Arnett, Jr.. CEO of Carnett’s Management Co., the parent company of Mr. Clean Car Wash. “The induction of Mr. Clean Car Wash into this new market truly showcases the brand’s rapid expansion, and the Leesburg carwash will lead a string of development into a handful of new market. We’re excited to see what the future has in store.”

Bruce Arnett Sr. founded Carnett’s Car Wash in 1988 with his sons Bruce, Brett and Brandon in Lawrenceville, Georgia, the release stated. 

Since then, they entered into a working relationship with a wholly owned subsidiary of Procter & Gamble to rebrand as Mr. Clean Car Wash in 2008, the release noted. 

Four years later, Carnett’s Management Co. purchased back the operating company and became the franchisor and also the exclusive licensee of the Mr. Clean Car Wash brand, the release stated.

The Mr. Clean Car Wash proposition is an attractive business model and is set for exponential growth, the release concluded.

Mr. Clean Car Wash Leesburg will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.mrcleancarwash.com.

