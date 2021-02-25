Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Mr. Clean Car Wash opens in Sharpsburg, Georgia

 

on

SHARPSBURG, Ga. — Mr. Clean Car Wash (MCCW), a licensed brand from Procter & Gamble, announced that it has opened in Sharpsburg with its new express carwash format, located at 18 Bailey Station Way (at Hwy. 34), according to a press release. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This marks the brand’s first new express format in Georgia and highlights the widespread expansion plans across the southeast with many locations in the pipeline.

To celebrate its grand opening, Mr. Clean Car Wash will be offering unlimited package specials (wash all month for an introductory price), from $5 for the first month.  

A contest will be in place where guests will have a chance to win free carwashes for a year.

“Mr. Clean Car Wash is determined to deliver an exceptional experience for its guests and prides itself for being a trusted brand across the country,” said Phillip O’Reilly, CEO of MCCW.

Bruce Arnett Sr. founded Carnett’s Car Wash in 1988 with his sons Bruce, Brett and Brandon in Lawrenceville, Georgia. 

They entered into a working relationship with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Procter & Gamble to rebrand as Mr. Clean Car Wash in 2008.

In 2012, Carnett’s Management Co. purchased the operating company and became the exclusive licensee of the MCCW brand.

“Mr. Clean is the go-to resource for consumers who are looking for a trusted cleaning brand, and we’re ecstatic to bring the Mr. Clean Car Wash brand to the area,” said Bruce Arnett Jr., CEO of Carnett’s Management Co., the parent company of Mr. Clean Car Wash.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: Market Focus: Caliber Car Wash announces new location

Carwash News: Female customer run over by drunk carwash worker

Carwash News: Clean Machine expands to Tampa with 7 new sites

Carwash News: Club Car Wash opens new location in Illinois

Advertisement

on

Mr. Clean Car Wash opens in Sharpsburg, Georgia

on

Babcox Media mourns the passing of Tim Fritz, longtime editor and friend

on

Memphis shuts down carwashes during water crisis

on

Carwash roof collapses on two vehicles
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Babcox Media mourns the passing of Tim Fritz, longtime editor and friend

Carwash News: Mr. Clean Car Wash opens in Sharpsburg, Georgia

Carwash News: Memphis shuts down carwashes during water crisis

Carwash News: Carwash roof collapses on two vehicles

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 57: Executive Series 1.2 – The Top 5: Driven Brands

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

scratches, swirls, swirl marks scratches, swirls, swirl marks

Detailing

The truth about the origins of scratches and swirls
customer, customers, wants, needs, experience customer, customers, wants, needs, experience

Guest Post

What customers want

See your carwash featured in PC&D
scales, money, wages scales, money, wages

Operations and Management

A balancing act with wages
Connect