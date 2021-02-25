Mr. Clean Car Wash opens in Sharpsburg, Georgia

SHARPSBURG, Ga. — Mr. Clean Car Wash (MCCW), a licensed brand from Procter & Gamble, announced that it has opened in Sharpsburg with its new express carwash format, located at 18 Bailey Station Way (at Hwy. 34), according to a press release.

This marks the brand’s first new express format in Georgia and highlights the widespread expansion plans across the southeast with many locations in the pipeline.

To celebrate its grand opening, Mr. Clean Car Wash will be offering unlimited package specials (wash all month for an introductory price), from $5 for the first month.

A contest will be in place where guests will have a chance to win free carwashes for a year.

“Mr. Clean Car Wash is determined to deliver an exceptional experience for its guests and prides itself for being a trusted brand across the country,” said Phillip O’Reilly, CEO of MCCW.

Bruce Arnett Sr. founded Carnett’s Car Wash in 1988 with his sons Bruce, Brett and Brandon in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

They entered into a working relationship with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Procter & Gamble to rebrand as Mr. Clean Car Wash in 2008.

In 2012, Carnett’s Management Co. purchased the operating company and became the exclusive licensee of the MCCW brand.

“Mr. Clean is the go-to resource for consumers who are looking for a trusted cleaning brand, and we’re ecstatic to bring the Mr. Clean Car Wash brand to the area,” said Bruce Arnett Jr., CEO of Carnett’s Management Co., the parent company of Mr. Clean Car Wash.