Mr. K Car Wash joins Mammoth Holdings

 

ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings LLC has acquired Mr. K Car Wash, an express conveyor carwash in Montgomery, Alabama, according to a press release.

Gary Dennis, Mammoth’s co-founder and CEO, explained, “The Mr. K acquisition expands Mammoth’s footprint in one of our core markets. Mammoth will now have two stores in the Montgomery area providing our customers and unlimited wash club subscribers with expanded wash options.”

Mammoth is the first carwash acquisition platform formed by industry-insiders and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for carwash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity, the release noted. 

Mammoth is customer-focused operationally and operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions, the release added.

Mammoth’s multi-brand portfolio includes Marc-1, Wash Me Fast, Swifty, Ultra, Finish Line, Wiggy Wash, Shine On and PitStop, among others, the release noted.

Mammoth has significant growth capital at its disposal and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities, the release stated.

Christina Son, a leading carwash broker, advised the seller on the transaction, the release concluded.

