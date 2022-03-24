 Mr. Magic acquires Expressway Car Wash chain
Mr. Magic acquires Expressway Car Wash chain

Carwash News

Mr. Magic acquires Expressway Car Wash chain

 

on

PITTSBURGH — Mr. Magic Car Wash, a regional express tunnel platform in the greater Pittsburgh area, announced the acquisition of Expressway Car Wash, according to a press release.

Expressway is a two-location carwash chain based out of Morgantown, West Virginia.

With this acquisition, Mr. Magic now operates 12 locations in the greater Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Morgantown, West Virginia, markets.

“Expressway’s locations are an excellent fit with the Mr. Magic platform as they share our commitment to providing the highest quality wash for our customers. We are also very excited to welcome our new team members to Mr. Magic and look forward to providing them with professional development and career opportunities as we continue to grow the platform,” said Hank Richard, CEO of Mr. Magic.

