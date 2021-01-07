Murder-suicide at carwash leaves two children orphans

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. — According to www.nypost.com , the parents of two young children died in a murder-suicide at Sylvania Car Wash and Laundromat.

Christopher Roberson, 33, and Porcha Carter, 29, were found dead around 9 p.m. on Jan. 3rd at the carwash, the article continued.

They had met up so that Roberson could drop off their two children with Carter, and authorities believe the two got into an argument before Roberson pulled out a gun, the article noted.

Roberson allegedly shot Carter before killing himself, the article added.

“We’ve got a family that’s broken and two little children that’ll be raised without their parents,” Screven County Sheriff Mike Kile said.

Kile stated that Roberson worked for the sheriff’s department as a dispatcher and then as a corrections officer, the article continued.

While it was unclear what the status of the relationship between the two was at the time, Kile said that officers had been called before to break up arguments between them, although he was unaware of any violent incidents involving the two, the article noted.

“You wish to God you could do something. Because I knew both of them and both of them were good people,” Kile said.

