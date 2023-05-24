National Carwash Solutions celebrates 50th anniversary

GRIMES, Iowa — National Carwash Solutions celebrated its 50th anniversary with a gala event on May 9 at Area 15 in Las Vegas.

The milestone event marked five decades of providing exceptional carwash experiences to millions of loyal customers, the company said in a press release.

The celebration was attended by customers, partners, employees and friends of the company.

Founded in 1973, NCS has grown from a small startup to an industry leader with a reputation for quality, efficiency and customer service.

Over the past 50 years, NCS has expanded services, introduced technologies, and improved processes to meet the changing needs of customers and the industry.

The 50th anniversary event took place May 8-10, 2023, at The Car Wash Show™ in Las Vegas.

Customers and attendees visited the NCS booth to learn more about the company’s history, products and services.

A new brand identity was also unveiled at the show, showcasing the company’s vision and plans for the future.

The celebration was a night to remember, the company said, with live entertainment, a gourmet dinner and networking opportunities for industry executives and leaders.

Guests had the opportunity to mingle with colleagues, meet old friends and make new ones, and share memories of their time at NCS.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating our 50th anniversary with so many of our friends and colleagues,” said Jesse Wurth, CEO of NCS. “This is an opportunity for us to reflect on our past achievements and look forward to an exciting future. We are grateful to our customers, partners and employees for their support over the past 50 years, and we look forward to continuing to provide them with exceptional products and services for many years to come.”

As part of the celebration, NCS presented a $50,000 check to Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund.

This contribution will support efforts to educate children of veterans and military family members, especially those of our nation’s fallen or disabled.

“We are proud to give back to the community that has supported us for the past 50 years,” said James Balenger, senior vice president, equipment and marketing. “We believe that education is key to the future of our industry, and we are excited to help the next generation of leaders pursue their dreams.”