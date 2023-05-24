 National Carwash Solutions celebrates 50th anniversary

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

National Carwash Solutions celebrates 50th anniversary

GRIMES, Iowa — A new brand identity was also unveiled at The Car Wash Show™, showcasing the company’s vision and plans for the future.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

GRIMES, Iowa — National Carwash Solutions celebrated its 50th anniversary with a gala event on May 9 at Area 15 in Las Vegas.

Related Articles

The milestone event marked five decades of providing exceptional carwash experiences to millions of loyal customers, the company said in a press release.

The celebration was attended by customers, partners, employees and friends of the company.

Founded in 1973, NCS has grown from a small startup to an industry leader with a reputation for quality, efficiency and customer service.

Over the past 50 years, NCS has expanded services, introduced technologies, and improved processes to meet the changing needs of customers and the industry.

The 50th anniversary event took place May 8-10, 2023, at The Car Wash Show™ in Las Vegas.

Customers and attendees visited the NCS booth to learn more about the company’s history, products and services.

A new brand identity was also unveiled at the show, showcasing the company’s vision and plans for the future.

The celebration was a night to remember, the company said, with live entertainment, a gourmet dinner and networking opportunities for industry executives and leaders.

Guests had the opportunity to mingle with colleagues, meet old friends and make new ones, and share memories of their time at NCS.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating our 50th anniversary with so many of our friends and colleagues,” said Jesse Wurth, CEO of NCS. “This is an opportunity for us to reflect on our past achievements and look forward to an exciting future. We are grateful to our customers, partners and employees for their support over the past 50 years, and we look forward to continuing to provide them with exceptional products and services for many years to come.”

As part of the celebration, NCS presented a $50,000 check to Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund.

This contribution will support efforts to educate children of veterans and military family members, especially those of our nation’s fallen or disabled.

“We are proud to give back to the community that has supported us for the past 50 years,” said James Balenger, senior vice president, equipment and marketing. “We believe that education is key to the future of our industry, and we are excited to help the next generation of leaders pursue their dreams.”

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Tommy’s Express Car Wash launches referral program

HOLLAND, Mich. — With each sign-up, app users will receive $5 worth of credits and those that sign-up will receive their first month free of unlimited carwashing.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced in a press release the launch of a referral program.

The program allows members to earn credits by generating a referral link and sharing it with friends, family and contacts to receive credits toward in-app purchases.

The TommyClub app now features a new ‘Refer a Friend’ button where users can access their unique referral link.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Soapy Joe’s honored in 2023 American Business Awards

SAN DIEGO — Carwash wins seven Stevie Awards in marketing, business development and training categories.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS unveils latest Car Wash Convos

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — This 11th episode highlights the career of two-time All-American Austin Greaser of the UNC golf team.

By PCD Staff
Leadership expert Mark Denton to keynote 33rd NRCC

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — His keynote will draw on his 20+ years of consulting while helping some of the world’s greatest organizations reshape their cultures and improve their resilience.

By PCD Staff
OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions exhibits new wash technologies at The Car Wash Show™

Northville, Mich. — The company will also sponsor “The Big Bash” networking event on May 8.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

303 Appearance Products expands automotive detailing line

CHICAGO — The company has rolled out two new ceramic and two new graphene-based products for easy automotive detailing, long-term protection and show car quality glossy finish.

By PCD Staff
Woodie’s Wash Shack opens 12th location

NOKOMIS, Fla. — A grand opening celebration will be held in June and will give area residents additional opportunities to learn about Woodie’s customer service with free prizes and giveaways.

By PCD Staff
ISTOBAL increases sales by 12% in 2022 to nearly 164 million euro

VALENCIA, Spain — The Spanish multinational internationalizes 72% of its production and is growing, driven by the U.S. and Denmark, among other strategic markets.

By PCD Staff
Tommy’s Express and Tommy Car Wash Systems awarded ‘Best and Brightest’

HOLLAND, Mich. — Award winners are selected based on employee engagement, workplace culture, employee benefits and more.

By PCD Staff