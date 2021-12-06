 National Carwash Solutions acquires Mondo
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

National Carwash Solutions acquires Mondo

on

El Car Wash grows in South Florida

on

Market Focus: GetGo raises $10,000 for Toys for Tots

on

ZIPS Car Wash welcomes new chief marketing officer
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 54: Prominent real estate trends Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 54: Prominent real estate trends

Water efficiency Video
play

Water efficiency

Current Digital Issue

2022 Buyers Guide

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 96: The Science Behind Carwash Soaps

How companies develop new chemistry that improves wash results and performance.

Wash Talk, Ep. 95: Mistakes Leaders Make

On this weeks episode, Meagan asks past podcast guests the same question: What mistakes do leaders make?

Wash Talk Ep. 94: Setting up for Carwash Success

Learn the process for planning and constructing a location that is built to win.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

National Carwash Solutions acquires Mondo

 

on

GRIMES, Iowa — National Carwash Solutions (NCS) announced its strategic partnership with Mondo Products Company (Mondo), creating the largest direct carwash installation and service company in North America, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“We are delighted to partner with Mondo, a leading manufacturer of cleaning solutions and the largest distributor of carwash systems and services in Canada. I expect great outcomes for our customers as we incorporate the Mondo line into our best-in-class cleaning fluids offering under the leadership of Dave Wingert, the president of our NCS Cleaning Fluids Division,” said Michael Gillen, CEO of National Carwash Solutions. “Mondo is the preeminent supplier of carwash products across Canada and has an impressive story and sterling reputation. Under the leadership of Robert Devlin, Mondo has developed a formidable market position and a blue-chip customer base. We are thrilled to welcome Robert Devlin, Jan van Kessel and the entire Mondo team to the NCS family, and to expand our footprint in Canada.”

Advertisement

Mondo, founded in 1970, manufactures and distributes a complete line of concentrated cleaning fluids for the carwash industry and is the largest carwash cleaning fluids, service and equipment supplier in Canada.

Mondo has built its reputation on supplying superior products coupled with unmatched customer service.

Mondo’s unique packaging and method of connecting containers together allows for easy distribution, handling and storage, providing a streamlined and high quality solution for customers.

They have also developed a cloud-based chemical management system that allows customers to manage their chemical use for their carwash network directly from a desktop or mobile device.

Advertisement

“I am extremely excited that Mondo Products has joined the NCS family. This new strategic partnership will allow Mondo to continue to meet the expectations and requirements of our incredible customers and partners across North America,” said Robert Devlin, president of Mondo.

“I wish to thank all of my employees for their dedication to Mondo and to our customers. This is such an amazing opportunity as Mondo starts its next chapter with NCS,” said Stephen Boston, CEO and founder of Mondo.

The National Carwash Solutions team is very pleased about the new partnership with Mondo.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Silverstar joins Mammoth Holdings

Carwash News: ZIPS Car Wash acquires Fast Lane

Carwash News: Atlantic Street Capital acquires Four Seasons Car Wash

Carwash News: Jaedyn De La Cerda partners with Champion Xpress Carwash

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing