National Carwash Solutions acquires Mondo

GRIMES, Iowa — National Carwash Solutions (NCS) announced its strategic partnership with Mondo Products Company (Mondo), creating the largest direct carwash installation and service company in North America, according to a press release.

“We are delighted to partner with Mondo, a leading manufacturer of cleaning solutions and the largest distributor of carwash systems and services in Canada. I expect great outcomes for our customers as we incorporate the Mondo line into our best-in-class cleaning fluids offering under the leadership of Dave Wingert, the president of our NCS Cleaning Fluids Division,” said Michael Gillen, CEO of National Carwash Solutions. “Mondo is the preeminent supplier of carwash products across Canada and has an impressive story and sterling reputation. Under the leadership of Robert Devlin, Mondo has developed a formidable market position and a blue-chip customer base. We are thrilled to welcome Robert Devlin, Jan van Kessel and the entire Mondo team to the NCS family, and to expand our footprint in Canada.”

Mondo, founded in 1970, manufactures and distributes a complete line of concentrated cleaning fluids for the carwash industry and is the largest carwash cleaning fluids, service and equipment supplier in Canada. Mondo has built its reputation on supplying superior products coupled with unmatched customer service. Mondo’s unique packaging and method of connecting containers together allows for easy distribution, handling and storage, providing a streamlined and high quality solution for customers. They have also developed a cloud-based chemical management system that allows customers to manage their chemical use for their carwash network directly from a desktop or mobile device.

