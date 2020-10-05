National Carwash Solutions announces partnership with Cleaning Systems Inc.

GRIMES, Iowa — National Carwash Solutions (NCS) recently announced its strategic partnership with Cleaning Systems Inc. (CSI), manufacturer of Lustra Professional Car Care Products, according to a company press release.

Click Here to Read More

“We are constantly searching for strong strategic partners willing to join the NCS family,” said Michael Gillen, CEO of NCS. “CSI and its family of brands, led by Lustra, is an absolutely perfect fit with our brand portfolio. We’re thrilled to partner with such an innovative company that serves many vehicle care channels, including carwash operators.”

CSI, based in De Pere, Wisconsin, works with a variety of customers, including carwash operators, in commercial and industrial operations that require high quality detergents and cleaning fluids, noted the press release.

According to the press release about the partnership, CSI adds value by utilizing a customer-driven approach, providing technology-driven chemistry and offering application systems solutions to customers interested in vehicle cleaning and protection, with the paramount objective being clean, shiny vehicles and satisfied consumers.

“National Carwash Solutions was the clear choice as our strategic partner in terms of continuing our vision of being the industry leader in satisfying customer needs for clean and shiny vehicles. Only NCS has the brands, the proactive strategy and the market leadership that will drive our business to even higher levels. I am thrilled to watch the company I began so many years ago join the NCS family,” said Dave Krause, CEO of Cleaning Systems Inc.