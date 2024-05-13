 National Carwash Solutions announces new CCO

GRIMES, Iowa — The new NCS CCO will leverage extensive experience in engineered products markets to enhance sales and marketing strategies.

By Kyle Alexander
ncs-logo-feature

GRIMES, Iowa — National Carwash Solutions (NCS), a carwash service provider in North America, announced David Kemp as chief commercial officer (CCO) in a press release, effective May 9, 2024.

With nearly thirty years of experience in commercial leadership and financial roles, Kemp has a proven track record in engineered products markets.

Kemp’s career includes executive leadership positions at companies such as Emerson and Fike Corporation.

Most recently, he served as CCO of Ergotron, a manufacturer in healthcare and workspace ergonomics markets.

With a deep understanding of commercial challenges, Kemp is dedicated to fostering a world-class, data-driven sales culture at NCS, focusing on customer service, cost-to-serve, profitable growth and technology, stated the press release.

In his new role, Kemp will oversee sales, sales operations and marketing departments at NCS.

The creation of the CCO position emphasizes NCS’s commitment to be the leading carwash manufacturing technology company in the industry, fostering growth in key markets, continued the press release.

“We are excited to welcome David to the NCS team,” said Jesse Wurth, CEO of NCS. “His wealth of experience and proven track record of driving growth make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We look forward to his contributions in furthering our mission to make life better through carwashing and advancing our position as the leader in the industrial technology space.”

Kemp holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Iowa and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology from Iowa State University.

“I’m thrilled to join National Carwash Solutions and be part of a team dedicated to delivering exceptional service and driving growth in the carwash industry,” said Kemp. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to further enhance NCS’s commercial strategy and lead our sales and marketing efforts towards continued success.”

Over the next few months, Kemp will be visiting customers and NCS sites across the U.S. and Canada.

Avatar
Published:
