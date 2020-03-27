NCS opens registration for free Virtual Car Wash Convention & Showroom

GRIMES, Iowa — National Car Wash Solutions (NCS) will launch its Virtual Car Wash Convention & Showroom on April 9th, which will provide ongoing access for registrants to the show floor and education sessions over the next three months, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

Due to risks associated with COVID-19, The Car Wash Show™ 2020, scheduled for early April in San Antonio, Texas, was cancelled, the release continued.

Saying true to its mission of anticipating shifting trends, NCS quickly took action and developed a creative, remote solution to meet the needs of The Car Wash Show™ attendees and keep them engaged in the carwash community, the release added.

The virtual site will provide information for anyone who wants to learn more about the carwash business, the release noted.

It’s ideal for existing operators, new investors, c-store operators and auto dealers, the release stated.

Participants will learn about new innovations, business strategies and how to effectively compete in the marketplace to build their customer base back up, the release continued.

According to the release, webinar topics will include relevant subjects such as:

Rapid Recapture of you Customer Base

Fool Proof Financials

Competitor Crusher = More Money.

Jim Belanger of GM Tunnel Solutions said this about the Virtual Convention: “If you’re in the carwash business, you know flexibility and innovation are key. NCS and our partners always meet our customers right where they are, and for now, they are hunkering down. We want to bring the best information from the brightest in the industry right to their home offices.”