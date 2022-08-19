New ANSI/ALI car lift installation and service safety standard

CORTLAND, N.Y. — The latest version of the American National Standard covering safety requirements for vehicle lift installation and service in North America is now in effect, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

Approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), The ANSI/ALI ALIS 2022 replaced the existing standard, effective August 4, 2022.

The Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) is the ANSI Accredited Standards Developer and sponsor of ANSI/ALI ALIS.

ANSI/ALI ALIS 2022 describes the duties and responsibilities of lift installers and service technicians, including required qualifications, training, reporting and documentation.

The 2022 standard is about 50% longer than the prior version.

It adds expanded content addressing accessories, attachments, decommissioning and removal, a new section focused on the need for post-installation inspection and new definitions.

The standard applies to vehicle service lifts, generally called car lifts, truck lifts or hoists. “Staying safe in the service bay starts with buying an ALI-certified lift, but it doesn’t end there,” explains R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman, ALI president. “It’s crucial that the lift be installed properly by a qualified installer, inspected at least annually by a qualified lift inspectoru and serviced as needed by a qualified service technician. The ANSI/ALI ALIS 2022 standard offers guidance on all of these ‘after the sale’ aspects of lift ownership.”