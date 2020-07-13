New company ModWash plans to become one of nation’s largest carwash companies

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — According to www.timesfreepress.com , Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Hutton, a local real estate, development and investment firm, has launched a new carwash company called ModWash, which plans to become one of the largest carwash operators in just three years.

ModWash plans to open 100 locations by the end of 2023, the article continued.

Hutton CEO Karen Hutton said the company is planning to open a dozen sites by the end of 2020 and another 30 by 2021, the article noted.

The company also plans to employ about 100 people this year, the article stated.

“It will be state-of-the-art equipment, the most modern out there,” Hutton said.

ModWash has already opened its first location in Lexington, North Carolina, and another is close to completion in Thomasville, North Carolina, the article noted.

Hutton will own the land and buildings and lease to ModWash, which will be its own operating entity, the article added.

Each building takes about $3.5 million to $4 million to build, and the permitting and construction process takes about 14 months, Hutton added.

Hutton also erects structures for such businesses as McDonald’s and Taco Bell, shopping centers, multi-family housing and other carwashes, and while that business has slowed, the carwash business concept remained in Hutton’s mind, the article noted.

“The right opportunity came along with the right people,” Hutton said.

While the Hutton company owns 75% of ModWash, Hans Weger, a Georgia business consultant for Hutton in the past, is the minority partner and CEO of ModWash.