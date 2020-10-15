New dates for The Car Wash Show 2021

Click Here to Read More

The event will remain in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center but will move to show dates of Nov. 15-17, 2021, the release continued; the Westgate and Renaissance will remain the host hotels.

“The carwash business has proven to be incredibly resilient in 2020 and remains in growth mode despite the COVID-19 related challenges facing other industries,” said ICA CEO Eric Wulf. “Our expectations for the business remain exceptionally positive as we look ahead to 2021. Yet, as it pertains to industry gatherings, the conditions unfortunately remain challenging.”

“We believe that this later show date will increase our ability to again deliver a world-class event for our attendees and exhibitors,” said ICA Chief Experience Officer Kim Vinciguerra. “It is essential that we deliver an opportunity for buyers and sellers to connect in 2021, particularly after the cancellation of this year’s event and other carwash industry gatherings. We expect tremendous energy for the return of The Car Wash Show and look forward to working closely with our exhibitors and association partners to deliver an outstanding experience.”

The Car Wash Show is the world’s largest gathering of carwash professionals and one of the largest exhibitions in North America, the release noted.