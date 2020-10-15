New dates for The Car Wash Show 2021

CHICAGO — International Carwash Association® (ICA) has announced new dates for The Car Wash Show™️ 2021, according to a press release.
The event will remain in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center but will move to show dates of Nov. 15-17, 2021, the release continued; the Westgate and Renaissance will remain the host hotels.
“The carwash business has proven to be incredibly resilient in 2020 and remains in growth mode despite the COVID-19 related challenges facing other industries,” said ICA CEO Eric Wulf. “Our expectations for the business remain exceptionally positive as we look ahead to 2021. Yet, as it pertains to industry gatherings, the conditions unfortunately remain challenging.”
“We believe that this later show date will increase our ability to again deliver a world-class event for our attendees and exhibitors,” said ICA Chief Experience Officer Kim Vinciguerra. “It is essential that we deliver an opportunity for buyers and sellers to connect in 2021, particularly after the cancellation of this year’s event and other carwash industry gatherings. We expect tremendous energy for the return of The Car Wash Show and look forward to working closely with our exhibitors and association partners to deliver an outstanding experience.”
The Car Wash Show is the world’s largest gathering of carwash professionals and one of the largest exhibitions in North America, the release noted.
The event features approximately 160,000 square feet of products and services and nearly 100 hours of educational programming and networking opportunities for more than 9,000 attendees from around the world, the release added.
The Car Wash Show is produced by ICA in collaboration with the Automotive Oil Change Association, Western Carwash Association and Midwest Carwash Association.
International editions include Car Wash Show Australia™️, Car Wash Show China™️ and Car Wash Show Europe™️.
Additional information can be found at www.carwash.org.