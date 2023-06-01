 New carwash innovations and solutions on display

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Operations and Management

New innovations on display

Operators find virtual solutions at 2023 The Car Wash Show™.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo

Last month, inside the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, the professional carwashing industry gathered once again to share ideas, insights, product information and a good time at The Car Wash Show™ 2023. 

Related Articles

The physical size of this trade show has expanded in recent years and so too has the market’s impact on communities across the U.S. In addition to contemporary designs with attractive landscaping as well as shiny new equipment and signage, modern carwashes are also using high tech solutions to draw a crowd and keep it. 

Operators who are investing in new technology solutions that are emerging in this market are outpacing competition by cutting costs and managing flow and business operations through easy-to-navigate analytics, apps and dashboards. Employee scheduling is easier today and signing up customers and managing their plans is becoming a seamless part of the carwash business. Third-party companies, which are receiving massive funding from investors, are looking to make membership simpler and more lucrative.

For the customer and employee experience, new tech is simply cool. 

How membership holds up in a recession is the big question. While market insiders — leaning on past decades of experience — note the carwash industry performs better than most during periods of slow economic growth or even decline, consumers have never before had so many reoccurring, subscription-based services during a recession. The country’s unemployment rate is currently low, but as more Americans potentially start to lose their wages in the months ahead, where do discretionary spending and subscription services fall on the list of priorities?

For the time being, the market remains in growth mode — more new washes, more members, bigger chains, etc. The resurgence of carwashing in America over the past decade has attracted big spending investors and the market’s future continues to be shaped by automation and technology.

If you attended The Car Wash Show™ and you have been in the market for a while, you probably noticed many new companies that are leading with virtual solutions. These offerings will only accelerate into the near future as new carwashes are built and existing ones modernize.

Our monthly publication and popular website, Carwash.com, feature many of these new innovations and companies that are hitting the market. Tech evolves fast so it’s best to keep up with these solutions on a regular basis. 

If you missed last month’s show in Las Vegas, there is one more major event later this year to see and demo game-changing tech for your wash. Save the date for NRCC 2023 on Oct. 2-4 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Learn more at nrccshow.com. 

You May Also Like

Business

Leading women in carwash: Summer Nunn

Nunn is the chief marketing officer for Magnolia Wash Holdings.

Avatar
By Melissa Pirkey

This month let’s meet Summer Nunn.

Summer Nunn, Chief Marketing Officer, Magnolia Wash Holdings 

Summer Nunn

MP | How did you get your start and how long have you been in the carwash industry? 

SN | I’ve been in the carwash industry since June 2022, but I have an extensive background in automotive marketing. While I started my career in investment banking, I quickly realized I had a different passion and pivoted into digital marketing and technology. My marketing career began at Red Ventures, working for various brands including DirectTV, ADT, Vonage and Boost Mobile. From there, I moved into marketing and brand strategy at Driven Brands where I worked my way up to being chief marketing officer and senior vice president. While at Driven Brands, I met Jose Costa who was president of Maaco at the time. I’ve always respected and admired Jose’s leadership, so when he called me after being appointed as the CEO of Magnolia Wash Holdings, I knew it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. 

Read Full Article

More Operations and Management Posts
5 steps to mastering off-site management

Establish and reinforce a structured approach to carwash operations.

By David Begin and Matt Brunk
Technology integration 

Technology prioritization and selection are critical in generating consistent service, scale and efficiencies to your business.

By Christian Seem
By the books

Why your records should be timely, organized and understood.

By Dave Haupt
Apps of opportunity and convenience

Groundbreaking trends in carwash mobile e-commerce.

By DRB

Other Posts

2 industry legends honored in ICA Hall of Fame

Industry legends Frank Dorsa and Manuel “Manny” Lozano were inducted during ICA’s Hall of Fame Celebration.

By PCD Staff
At International Drying Corporation: Booths 1959, 426 and 265

Be sure to check out these booths while at The Car Wash Show™.

By PCD Staff
Day 2 of The Car Wash Show™ 2023

LAS VEGAS — Day two was jam-packed with education, the ICA Hall of Fame Celebration and more.

By PCD Staff
ICA announces dates for The Car Wash Show™ 2024

LAS VEGAS — The show will rock-n-roll back to the Music City.

By PCD Staff