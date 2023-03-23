New ownership group comes to Mr. Transmission/Milex Complete Auto Care store - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

DURHAM, N.C. — Moran Family of Brands, a national leader of general automotive repair, transmission repair and window tint services, announced in a press release that Rob Black and his business partner, Patrick Dillon, have acquired the Mr. Transmission/Milex Complete Auto Care in Durham, North Carolina.

The co-branded franchise is located at 5116 NC-55 in Durham.

The new owners officially began operating the store on Feb. 15.

It is the second Mr. Transmission/Milex shop in the Raleigh-Durham area, with the other located at 303 Bowden St. in Cary.

When the Mr. Transmission/Milex franchise in Durham became available, Black and Dillon realized the benefits of buying into a business that was already in operation.

A veteran who served eight years in the Air Force, Black spent the past 21 in the I.T. field.

As he now transitions to business ownership, Black will manage the daily operations of the store and place a priority on customer service.

“We want to continue the excellent service provided at this shop and expand upon it,” said Black. “We will offer customers quality and dependable work across a wide range of auto maintenance and transmission repair services.”

Mr. Transmission/Milex Complete Auto Care is a co-branded operation under franchisor Moran Family of Brands.

The two brands offer customers a comprehensive selection of automotive repair and maintenance services.

Milex provides customers with preventative maintenance services such as oil changes, brake repair, and radiator and cooling systems and engine repair along with a full range of diagnostic services.

Mr. Transmission specializes in repair and installation of a vehicle’s transmission systems and drivetrain components.

Together, the two brands provide customers with a one-stop shop to meet all their car care needs, the release stated.

“Rob is an extremely well-organized person and it’s clear that his management background will greatly serve the Mr. Transmission/Milex franchise in Durham,” said Peter Baldine, president of Moran Family of Brands. “We are fortunate to have quality, dedicated franchisees serving the Durham community.” The Milex/Mr. Transmission store will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.