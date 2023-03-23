 New ownership group comes to Mr. Transmission/Milex Complete Auto Care store - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

New ownership group comes to Mr. Transmission/Milex Complete Auto Care store

DURHAM, N.C. — Mr. Transmission/Milex Complete Auto Care is a co-branded operation under franchisor Moran Family of Brands.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

DURHAM, N.C. — Moran Family of Brands, a national leader of general automotive repair, transmission repair and window tint services, announced in a press release that Rob Black and his business partner, Patrick Dillon, have acquired the Mr. Transmission/Milex Complete Auto Care in Durham, North Carolina.

Related Articles

The co-branded franchise is located at 5116 NC-55 in Durham.

The new owners officially began operating the store on Feb. 15.

It is the second Mr. Transmission/Milex shop in the Raleigh-Durham area, with the other located at 303 Bowden St. in Cary.

When the Mr. Transmission/Milex franchise in Durham became available, Black and Dillon realized the benefits of buying into a business that was already in operation.

A veteran who served eight years in the Air Force, Black spent the past 21 in the I.T. field.

As he now transitions to business ownership, Black will manage the daily operations of the store and place a priority on customer service.

“We want to continue the excellent service provided at this shop and expand upon it,” said Black. “We will offer customers quality and dependable work across a wide range of auto maintenance and transmission repair services.”

Mr. Transmission/Milex Complete Auto Care is a co-branded operation under franchisor Moran Family of Brands.

The two brands offer customers a comprehensive selection of automotive repair and maintenance services. 

Milex provides customers with preventative maintenance services such as oil changes, brake repair, and radiator and cooling systems and engine repair along with a full range of diagnostic services.

Mr. Transmission specializes in repair and installation of a vehicle’s transmission systems and drivetrain components.

Together, the two brands provide customers with a one-stop shop to meet all their car care needs, the release stated.

“Rob is an extremely well-organized person and it’s clear that his management background will greatly serve the Mr. Transmission/Milex franchise in Durham,” said Peter Baldine, president of Moran Family of Brands. “We are fortunate to have quality, dedicated franchisees serving the Durham community.” The Milex/Mr. Transmission store will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Turbo Tint’s Greg Goodman named IFA Franchisee of the Year

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Goodman has been a franchise owner in the Moran Family of Brands system for more than 25 years.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Greg Goodman, owner of the Turbo Tint store in Oklahoma City, has been named as one of the International Franchise Association’s Franchisees of the Year, according to a press release.

Goodman was one of 97 recipients to receive the honor and was presented with the award on March 1 at the IFA’s 63rd annual convention in Las Vegas.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Matthews closes four-property express carwash portfolio in Iowa

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Shine Shop Car Wash Portfolio was acquired by Rocket Car Wash, a national chain looking to expand.

By PCD Staff
Magnolia Wash Holdings opens new Whistle Express Car Wash

CANTON, Ga. — The express carwash operator adds to its portfolio of washes in Georgia, bringing its total to 12 locations.

By PCD Staff
PayRange launches #IHEARTPAYRANGE contest

PORTLAND, Ore. — One grand-prize winner will receive free purchases for a year; nine additional winners will receive free purchases for a month.

By PCD Staff
Flying Ace’s 14th grand opening raises record amount for food pantry

MASON, Ohio — During the grand opening, Flying Ace offered a free signature carwash to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to Mason Food Pantry.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

SCWA 2023: recording-breaking convention and expo

FORT WORTH, Texas — Southwest Car Wash Association event hosted nationally recognized speakers, EXPO, educational sessions and more.

By PCD Staff
Take 5 Car Wash opens 5 new sites

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In celebration of the grand openings, customers will have the chance to try any tier of Take 5 Unlimited memberships.

By PCD Staff
Express Wash Concepts ranked on Inc.’s list of Midwest’s fastest growing companies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The company celebrates its third consecutive year on the list, which ranks the fastest-growing private companies in 12 Midwestern states.

By PCD Staff
BendPak Announces Death of Gary Henthorn

SANTA PAULA, Calif. — Son of BendPak founders established Dannmar, MaxJax and Garage Equipment Supply.

By PCD Staff