New wash that burned down a result of arson

BELGRADE, Mont. — Last week, we reported on a carwash that was consumed by fire just weeks before opening.

According to www.belgrade-news.com, Central Valley Fire District Fire Marshal Ron Hennequin confirmed that the fire set to Rocky Mountain Car Wash was a result of arson.

The suspected arsonist was captured on nearby security cameras going onto the construction site.

“A pile of boxes, the only combustible thing in the building, was set on fire,” Hennequin said.

Belgrade police are attempting to track down the arsonist.

“We don’t think we’re looking at a serial arsonist,” Hennequin added. “This is looking as ‘opportunity’ rather than targeted. Hopefully a ‘one and done.’ Just a random act.”

Hennequin said he spoke with the business’ contractor, who said the building would have to be taken “all the way back to the foundation. If they can save the foundation.”

Tarra Pierce, director of sales and marketing for Rocky Mountain Car Wash, said construction had been on track for an opening in late June.

“The dirt work was still in progress. We still had to install equipment, still do asphalt. Still get the signs on the building,” Pierce said. “I don’t know how long it will take, but we absolutely have plans to rebuild in the same spot.”