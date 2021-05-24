 New wash that burned down a result of arson
New wash that burned down a result of arson

ZIPS celebrates grand opening with canned food drive in Louisville

Caliber Car Wash announces major East Coast expansion plans

Market Focus: New WetGo PRO opens in Pittsburgh area
Carwash News

New wash that burned down a result of arson

 

on

BELGRADE, Mont. — Last week, we reported on a carwash that was consumed by fire just weeks before opening.

According to www.belgrade-news.com, Central Valley Fire District Fire Marshal Ron Hennequin confirmed that the fire set to Rocky Mountain Car Wash was a result of arson.

The suspected arsonist was captured on nearby security cameras going onto the construction site.

“A pile of boxes, the only combustible thing in the building, was set on fire,” Hennequin said.

Belgrade police are attempting to track down the arsonist.

“We don’t think we’re looking at a serial arsonist,” Hennequin added. “This is looking as ‘opportunity’ rather than targeted. Hopefully a ‘one and done.’ Just a random act.”

Hennequin said he spoke with the business’ contractor, who said the building would have to be taken “all the way back to the foundation. If they can save the foundation.”

Tarra Pierce, director of sales and marketing for Rocky Mountain Car Wash, said construction had been on track for an opening in late June.

“The dirt work was still in progress. We still had to install equipment, still do asphalt. Still get the signs on the building,” Pierce said. “I don’t know how long it will take, but we absolutely have plans to rebuild in the same spot.”

Taylor Webb, operations manager and the daughter of the carwash owners, said, “We’re devastated. It’s frustrating, actually. We’re sick over it. We’re lucky no one died. That’s the blessing here.”

She estimated that the business would take six to eight months to rebuild after clearing off the site.

This setback comes after the family has spent nearly three years getting to the initial construction phase.

“Construction is the end of the project,” Webb explained. “We’ve already lost two and a half years. Weeks of research, getting the land. Water and sewer. Zoning. We’re sick over it. Devastated. People keep asking me what they can do to help. The best form of support you can give us is to give us your business when we open up.”

Rocky Mountain Car Wash started in Pinedale, Wyoming, in 2001 and has expanded to eight locations in Wyoming and another site in Montana in addition to the razed location.

The carwash will feature two different wash options as well as three oversized self-serve bays that can accommodate vehicles up to 14 feet tall.

“We’re bringing something totally new to the market,” Webb concluded.

Read the original story here.

