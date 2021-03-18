 New WetGo Pro opens in Pittsburgh area
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

New WetGo Pro opens in Pittsburgh area

on

Splash Car Wash of Greenwich gets luxury remodel

on

Santa Maria discussing mobile carwashing regulations

on

Driven Brands Car Wash North America acquires Fabulous Car Wash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 28: FAQs from New Carwash Investors Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 28: FAQs from New Carwash Investors

PC&D Unscripted 27: Accountability in the Workplace Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 27: Accountability in the Workplace

Current Digital Issue

March 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

New WetGo Pro opens in Pittsburgh area

 

on

PITTSBURGH — WetGo, a division of GetGo Café + Market, cut the ribbon on a new WetGo PRO car wash in Township of Pine, Pennsylvania, on March 17th, according to a press release.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The WetGo PRO is a remodel of an existing WetGo at 140 Town Centre Dr.

Its features include:

  • Dual payment lines that allow members to skip the long lines
  • Multiple, free, high-powered vacuum stalls
  • Equipment upgrades for enhanced cleaning and theatre in the wash bay
  • Complimentary free towel service on-site.

It is the first WetGo PRO to open next to a Giant Eagle Market District supermarket.

Giant Eagle is the parent company of GetGo Café + Market.

The largest tunnel carwash operator in western Pennsylvania, GetGo Café + Market is evolving its carwash offering in the Pittsburgh area with the launch of WetGo PRO — a unique carwash experience that utilizes a longer wash tunnel with cutting-edge cleaning equipment to provide a superior wash in nearly half the time of a traditional carwash, the release noted.

“The WetGo Pro experience continues to raise the bar on what express carwashing means in the Pittsburgh area,” said Sean McBride, vice president of Carwash at GetGo. “From start to finish, the customer experience was always considered. The response at our Bridgeville location has been great, and we look forward to offering the same treatment to the Pine community.”

Advertisement

GetGo’s Go Unlimited Wash subscriptions start as low as $14.99 a month and can be used at any of the company’s 40-plus WetGo locations, offering subscribers the ability to wash as often as they want at whichever WetGo location is most convenient for them.

Township of Pine is the second WetGo PRO location with the company, which is retrofitting nine more locations in the coming months as well as constructing the first two new builds this summer.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: New York carwash owner pleads guilty to tax evasion

Carwash News: Delta Sonic partners with children’s museum

Carwash News: Market Focus: Eco-friendly Sparkle Car Wash opens in Las Vegas

Carwash News: Lulu’s Express joins Mammoth Holdings

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing