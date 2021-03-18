New WetGo Pro opens in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — WetGo, a division of GetGo Café + Market, cut the ribbon on a new WetGo PRO car wash in Township of Pine, Pennsylvania, on March 17th, according to a press release.

The WetGo PRO is a remodel of an existing WetGo at 140 Town Centre Dr.

Its features include:

Dual payment lines that allow members to skip the long lines

Multiple, free, high-powered vacuum stalls

Equipment upgrades for enhanced cleaning and theatre in the wash bay

Complimentary free towel service on-site.

It is the first WetGo PRO to open next to a Giant Eagle Market District supermarket.

Giant Eagle is the parent company of GetGo Café + Market.

The largest tunnel carwash operator in western Pennsylvania, GetGo Café + Market is evolving its carwash offering in the Pittsburgh area with the launch of WetGo PRO — a unique carwash experience that utilizes a longer wash tunnel with cutting-edge cleaning equipment to provide a superior wash in nearly half the time of a traditional carwash, the release noted.

“The WetGo Pro experience continues to raise the bar on what express carwashing means in the Pittsburgh area,” said Sean McBride, vice president of Carwash at GetGo. “From start to finish, the customer experience was always considered. The response at our Bridgeville location has been great, and we look forward to offering the same treatment to the Pine community.”