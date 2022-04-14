New Woodie’s Wash Shack locations create ‘corridor of dominance’

TAMPA, Fla. — Woodie’s Wash Shack is quickly building what a company press release called a “corridor of dominance” in Pasco County, Florida.

Woodie’s is a local, family-owned business that provides the best carwash in the Tampa Bay area, stated the press release.

Featuring cutting-edge technology available, all Woodie’s operations have a similar look and feel inspired by the surf culture of the 1950s.

Business has been brisk at each location indicating customers want to be able to find a Woodie’s location in a hurry, according to Woodie’s partner and vice president of acquisitions, Glen Stygar.

“The recent openings of locations in Ballantrae and Lutz, combined with additional locations on heavily trafficked arteries throughout the area will allow our customers to find a Woodie’s location wherever they work, play or live,” said Stygar.