 New Woodie’s Wash Shack locations create ‘corridor of dominance’
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

New Woodie's Wash Shack locations create 'corridor of dominance'

Mint Eco Car Wash wins ‘Best Car Wash in Palm Beach County’

Take 5 Oil Change and Car Wash opens fifth Texas location

Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens nine locations in Q1
Carwash News

New Woodie's Wash Shack locations create 'corridor of dominance'

 

on

TAMPA, Fla. — Woodie’s Wash Shack is quickly building what a company press release called a “corridor of dominance” in Pasco County, Florida.

Woodie’s is a local, family-owned business that provides the best carwash in the Tampa Bay area, stated the press release.

Featuring cutting-edge technology available, all Woodie’s operations have a similar look and feel inspired by the surf culture of the 1950s.

Business has been brisk at each location indicating customers want to be able to find a Woodie’s location in a hurry, according to Woodie’s partner and vice president of acquisitions, Glen Stygar. 

“The recent openings of locations in Ballantrae and Lutz, combined with additional locations on heavily trafficked arteries throughout the area will allow our customers to find a Woodie’s location wherever they work, play or live,” said Stygar.  

With six locations opened or soon to be opened on State Road 54 in between Zephyrhills and New Port Richey, and two additional locations slated for Land O’ Lakes and Hudson, Woodie’s will have eight locations in Pasco County creating a greater value for Woodie’s Wash Shack members.

Woodie’s Wash Shack also has plans to work their way down the west coast to Naples, Florida, with this “corridor of dominance” program. 

“This is exactly the blue print our founders envisioned when they conceptualized Woodie’s a few years ago,” Stygar continued. “It’s a combination of quality and quantity that enables our members to visit a Woodie’s location anywhere in the county.”

