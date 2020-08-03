Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Newly renovated carwash damaged by arson

 

on

CHICAGO — According to chicago.cbslocal.com, Buddy Bear Car Wash was the victim of an arson attack after recently having had renovations done.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Owner Tyrone Pride said, “Just to wake up at four o’clock in the morning and see the building on fire, that was pretty shocking. I thought maybe I was dreaming,”

Early on July 28th, surveillance video caught a hooded figure pouring what appeared to be gasoline along a garage door, and then there was a small explosion, the article continued.

“The fire melted the Plexiglass that was there,” Pride said. “Then they set our exit door on fire.”

According to police, three male suspects in total lit a car as well as both the exit and entrance doors to the carwash under the cover of darkness, the article noted.

“I don’t believe anyone was trying to burglarize because they just set a fire and ran off,” Pride said.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, and no one was injured, but the damage was still costly, the article stated.

“Damage is probably $20,000,” Pride said. “I’m very dumbfounded as to why. We serve the community. We don’t have any enemies that we know of. We don’t have a clue.”

Alderman Geroge Cardenas of the 12th Ward said he fears arson is becoming a trend, adding, “We had instances in McKinley Park where people tried to also ignite a fire. It means that people feel like they can do this and get away with it.”

Advertisement

At the time of reporting, police were still searching for the three suspects who fled northbound on Western Ave., the article concluded.

Read the original article here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: True Blue expands with 5 additional locations

Carwash News: Carwash loses customer over damage claim

Carwash News: Market Focus: Rainforest Carwash opens 10th site

Carwash News: ICWG acquires 8 Arkansas and Tennessee locations

Advertisement

on

Newly renovated carwash damaged by arson

on

Passengers in car shot at carwash

on

Market Focus: SCWA announces new convention management

on

Seasoned industry veterans partner to launch new firm: Amplify Car Wash Advisors
Connect with us

Recent Posts

SONNY's Carwash College™ Tip of the Month: Get Belted!

Video: Newsmakers Ep. 7: True Blue acquires 5 locations

Carwash News: Newly renovated carwash damaged by arson

Carwash News: Passengers in car shot at carwash

Operations and Management: 30 and under rising stars: Hunter Lemmond

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression
Waxing, polishing, buffering, detail, detailing Waxing, polishing, buffering, detail, detailing

Detailing

5 steps to grow your detailing business
Connect