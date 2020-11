In this PC&D Newsmakers interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Greg Ries, president of Fins Car Wash, discuss Fins Car Wash’s position within AAA and its newest location opening in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Regarding Fins Car Wash’s expansion plans, Ries notes, “We’re looking for places where we have a high concentration of AAA members.”

