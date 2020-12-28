Newsmakers 14: 2020 notable quotes

In this PC&D Newsmakers episode, we take a look back at 2020 by revisiting the guests in our Newsmakers series over the year.

Click Here to Read More

Covering everything from acquisitions, anniversaries and management changes to industry events and awards, our Newsmakers guests this year included Brett Overman from Zips Car Wash, Carl Howard at Autobell Car Wash, Carwashing’s No. 1 Fan Brian Campbell, Rich Belanger at Motor City Wash Works and more.

Check out the recap, and if you missed the full interviews the first time around, you can check them out here.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our new PC&D Newsmakers series.