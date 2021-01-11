Connect with us
Newsmakers 15: Express Wash Concepts Expands into Northwest Ohio

 

John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts, talks about the chain’s expansion in Northwest Ohio.

In this PC&D Newsmakers interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts, discuss the chain’s recent acquisition of Meyers Auto Wash and the chain’s continued expansion in Northwest Ohio. 

Roush notes, “[The previous owners] were ready to set sail and we were able … to facilitate buying those three washes, and we’re planning on doing some expansion up there.”

