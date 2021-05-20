 Newsmakers 21: Cobblestone Auto Spa Expands in Arizona and Colorado | Professional Carwashing & Detailing
play

Newsmakers 21: Cobblestone Auto Spa Expands in Arizona and Colorado

Newsmakers 21: Cobblestone Auto Spa Expands in Arizona and Colorado

 

CEO Tuck Bettin shares insights into the chain’s growth strategy.
In this PC&D Newsmakers interview, Cobblestone Auto Spa CEO Tuck Bettin joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss the recent news of the chain’s expansion in Arizona and Colorado.

Why has Cobblestone focused on these states?

Bettin answers, “In the last 20 years … what [has] served our company and our team really well … has been maintaining focus and energy in a specific area that we can achieve the absolute best results. As opposed to being kind of scattered [like] a jack-of-all-trades and a master of none.” 

