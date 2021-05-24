Newsmakers 22: SCWA 2021 Convention & EXPO Preview

In this PC&D Newsmakers interview, Jeff Blansit, president of the Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA), joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss what attendees can expect from the first industry trade show in 15 months.

When asked what live events offer the industry that virtual events don’t, Blansit responded, “Live events, where you’ve got vendors, you’ve got industry experts all coming together … it’s all-encompassing, so you can see everything at one time. I don’t think the virtual events really bring that.”

