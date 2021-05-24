 Newsmakers 22: SCWA 2021 Convention & EXPO Preview
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Newsmakers 22: SCWA 2021 Convention & EXPO Preview

on

Newsmakers 21: Cobblestone Auto Spa Expands in Arizona and Colorado

on

PC&D Unscripted 34: Financing a New Carwash

on

PC&D Unscripted 33: Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Processes and Equipment
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Newsmakers 22: SCWA 2021 Convention & EXPO Preview Video
play

Newsmakers 22: SCWA 2021 Convention & EXPO Preview

Newsmakers 21: Cobblestone Auto Spa Expands in Arizona and Colorado Video
play

Newsmakers 21: Cobblestone Auto Spa Expands in Arizona and Colorado

Current Digital Issue

May 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 69: Previewing the 2021 SCWA Convention & EXPO

Chuck Space, executive director of the Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA), discusses some of the highlights for this year’s show.

Wash Talk Ep. 68: Brighten up Sales with Headlight Restoration

Wash Talk Ep. 67: FAQs about Selling and Buying Carwashes

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Newsmakers 22: SCWA 2021 Convention & EXPO Preview

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Jeff Blansit, president of the Southwest Car Wash Association, discusses what attendees can expect at the convention.
Advertisement

In this PC&D Newsmakers interview, Jeff Blansit, president of the Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA), joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss what attendees can expect from the first industry trade show in 15 months.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

When asked what live events offer the industry that virtual events don’t, Blansit responded, “Live events, where you’ve got vendors, you’ve got industry experts all coming together … it’s all-encompassing, so you can see everything at one time. I don’t think the virtual events really bring that.”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our PC&D Newsmakers series.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Video: Newsmakers 20: DRB acquires Washify

Video: PC&D Unscripted 31: Will a National Carwash Brand Emerge?

Video: Newsmakers 19: New WetGo PRO Opens in Pittsburgh Area

Video: Unscripted 30: Carwash Water Recycling

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing