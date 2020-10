In this Newsmakers interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo connects with Mark Curtis, organizer of Grace for Vets, about the annual event honoring active-duty military and veterans with a free carwash on Veterans Day, which you can read about here .

Curtis delves into the history of the event and explains the numerical goals for this year.

