Newsmakers Ep. 2: Autobell Addresses Coronavirus and Other Updates

 

Rich DiPaolo speaks with Carl Howard about Autobell’s response to coronavirus and its growth plans.
In this Newsmakers interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo interviews Carl Howard, chief operating officer of Autobell Car Wash, about the company’s quick response to the coronavirus outbreak in March, which you can read about here.

In addition, DiPaolo and Howard discuss the chain’s plans for growth, prompted by its most recent set of three new openings in established markets.

You can read the original announcement here.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our new Newsmakers series.

Newsmakers Ep. 2: Autobell Addresses Coronavirus and Other Updates

