Newsmakers Ep. 2: Autobell Addresses Coronavirus and Other Updates

In this Newsmakers interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo interviews Carl Howard, chief operating officer of Autobell Car Wash, about the company’s quick response to the coronavirus outbreak in March, which you can read about here .

In addition, DiPaolo and Howard discuss the chain’s plans for growth, prompted by its most recent set of three new openings in established markets.

You can read the original announcement here.

