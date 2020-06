In this Newsmakers interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo interviews Karyn Harte, marketing manager for Grand Wash Auto, about the company’s 10th anniversary, which you can read about here .

In addition, DiPaolo and Harte discuss what sets the company apart from its competition and what the Australian carwash landscape looks like.

