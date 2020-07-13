Connect with us
Newsmakers Ep. 5: NRCC 2020 & 2021 Show Updates

 

Rich DiPaolo speaks with Dave DuGoff and Suzanne Stansbury about the NRCC’s decision to cancel this year’s show and its plans for next year.
In this Newsmakers interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo interviews NRCC board members Dave DuGoff and Suzanne Stansbury, to discuss the cancellation of the NRCC 2020 show and exciting plans for NRCC 2021, which you can read about here.

The two NRCC board members delve into the reasons they chose to cancel and some of the specific changes that will happen in terms of both the show and the accomodations.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our new Newsmakers series.

