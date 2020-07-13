Newsmakers Ep. 5: NRCC 2020 & 2021 Show Updates

In this Newsmakers interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo interviews NRCC board members Dave DuGoff and Suzanne Stansbury, to discuss the cancellation of the NRCC 2020 show and exciting plans for NRCC 2021, which you can read about here .

The two NRCC board members delve into the reasons they chose to cancel and some of the specific changes that will happen in terms of both the show and the accomodations.

