Connect with us
0
Sonny's CarWash College

SONNY's Carwash College™ Tip of the Month

In the Nick of Time

Time is one of our most precious assets.
Advertisement
 

on

Time is one of our most precious assets, yet we kill time, rob time and lose time like we have all the time in the world.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Let’s take a look at a few of the all-time, most famous quotes regarding time:

  1. “Time is money!” — Ben Franklin
    Referring to opportunity costs, each choice you make has its own cost and delays, usually leading to a decrease in output. Decreases in output cost money!
  2. “Time waits for no one.” — Unknown
    No man can stop time or change its course. Not even money can buy more time.
  3. “Better three hours too soon than a minute late.” — William Shakespeare
    I’ve heard this worded several different ways, but my favorite comes from a buddy of mine, a retired ASAF colonel who always says, “If you ain’t 15 minutes early, you’re late!” Respect the time of others; if you have an appointment at a certain time, be there ahead of time so they don’t have to wait.
  4. “Lost time is never found again.” — Ben Franklin
    Wasted time is just that: wasted. You can’t get it back, so try to make the best use of it.
  5. “Time is the most valuable thing a man can spend.” — Theophrastus
    The gift of time is far more precious than jewels or material things.
  6. “Time is the wisest counselor of all.” — Pericles
    Time is a great teacher. If you don’t learn from past mistakes, you’re destined to repeat them.

There are hundreds more quotes regarding the importance of time, yet it’s one thing that is often taken for granted, even though we are all here on borrowed time.

Advertisement

So, are you respectful of others’ time, and are others respectful of yours?

It’s definitely a two-way street. If you don’t respect other’s time, they won’t respect yours.

To show respect for others, if you have an appointment, arrive ahead of schedule.  Showing up early shows interest and respect. It doesn’t go unnoticed.

To gain respect for our own time, if you are hosting a meeting, start it and end it on time. There are always people who believe the rules don’t apply to them and stroll into a meeting five to 10 minutes after its posted start time. If you start on time, they will soon realize that you mean business and won’t hold your meeting for their arrival.

Ending on time also shows respect of their time. Meetings should be managed by the clock.

Be respectful of others’ time, and you can expect the same in return.

Time is precious — don’t waste a minute of it!

Bob Fox has 35 years’ experience in the carwash industry and is the vice president of Sonny’s Car Wash College™. Bob can be reached at [email protected]. For more information about CarWash College™ certification programs, visit CarWash College or call the registrar’s office at 1-866-492-7422.

Advertisement

This content is sponsored by CarWash College. Sponsored content is authorized by the client and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Professional Carwashing & Detailing editorial team. 

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

SONNY's Carwash College™ Tip of the Month: Consistently consistent

SONNY's Carwash College™ Tip of the Month: Carwash Tech Talk

SONNY's Carwash College™ Tip of the Month: This too, shall pass

SONNY's Carwash College™ Tip of the Month: Sonny’s CarWash College Announces 2019 Instructor of the Year Award Winner

Advertisement

on

In the Nick of Time

on

And, that’s a wrap!

on

Bringing a Knife to a Gun Fight

on

Get Belted!
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Market Focus: Hanley Investment Group arranges sales of multi-tenant retail building and single-tenant Quick Quack Express Car Wash

SONNY's Carwash College™ Tip of the Month: In the Nick of Time

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 44: Causes and Treatments for Micro Scratches

Carwash News: Sonny’s Enterprises acquires Florida CarWash Services

Carwash News: Papa’s Express Tunnel Car Wash joins Mammoth Holdings

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car
microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry, microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry,

Operations and Management

How to properly wash and care for microfiber towels

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19
Connect