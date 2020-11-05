In the Nick of Time

Time is one of our most precious assets, yet we kill time, rob time and lose time like we have all the time in the world.
Let’s take a look at a few of the all-time, most famous quotes regarding time:
- “Time is money!” — Ben Franklin
Referring to opportunity costs, each choice you make has its own cost and delays, usually leading to a decrease in output. Decreases in output cost money!
- “Time waits for no one.” — Unknown
No man can stop time or change its course. Not even money can buy more time.
- “Better three hours too soon than a minute late.” — William Shakespeare
I’ve heard this worded several different ways, but my favorite comes from a buddy of mine, a retired ASAF colonel who always says, “If you ain’t 15 minutes early, you’re late!” Respect the time of others; if you have an appointment at a certain time, be there ahead of time so they don’t have to wait.
- “Lost time is never found again.” — Ben Franklin
Wasted time is just that: wasted. You can’t get it back, so try to make the best use of it.
- “Time is the most valuable thing a man can spend.” — Theophrastus
The gift of time is far more precious than jewels or material things.
- “Time is the wisest counselor of all.” — Pericles
Time is a great teacher. If you don’t learn from past mistakes, you’re destined to repeat them.
There are hundreds more quotes regarding the importance of time, yet it’s one thing that is often taken for granted, even though we are all here on borrowed time.
So, are you respectful of others’ time, and are others respectful of yours?
It’s definitely a two-way street. If you don’t respect other’s time, they won’t respect yours.
To show respect for others, if you have an appointment, arrive ahead of schedule. Showing up early shows interest and respect. It doesn’t go unnoticed.
To gain respect for our own time, if you are hosting a meeting, start it and end it on time. There are always people who believe the rules don’t apply to them and stroll into a meeting five to 10 minutes after its posted start time. If you start on time, they will soon realize that you mean business and won’t hold your meeting for their arrival.
Ending on time also shows respect of their time. Meetings should be managed by the clock.
Be respectful of others’ time, and you can expect the same in return.
Time is precious — don’t waste a minute of it!
Bob Fox has 35 years’ experience in the carwash industry and is the vice president of Sonny’s Car Wash College™. Bob can be reached at [email protected]. For more information about CarWash College™ certification programs, visit CarWash College or call the registrar’s office at 1-866-492-7422.
