NRCC 2022 Schedule of Events

Monday, September 19 Registration begins at 2:00 p.m. Virtual Wash Tour— NYSCWA: 3:30 – 6:00 p.m. Join Tom Hoffman Jr. while we expand our horizons for a “virtual” tour of four of the most innovative and forward-thinking washes we could find from the comfort of the Atlantic City Convention Center. This standing-room only seminar of washes is a must-see.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Sites include: Flagship Car Wash, owner Guy Paolozzi, Maryland/Virginia

Rainforest Car Wash, Giles Family, Ohio

Sudzy Salmon, owner Jason Woodward, Eagle River, Arkansas The NYSCWA is this session’s host. Tuesday, September 20 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. Early Bird Panel with Patrick Mosesso: 7:45 – 8:45 a.m. This show favorite is a candid, unscripted panel discussion with seasoned operators who will answer any and all questions relating to carwashing in an informal panel discussion. You will be able to ask and text questions at the event, as well as provide them prior to the event at [email protected].

Advertisement

Panelists include: Mike Shullman, Russell Speeders, Norwalk, Connecticut

Amanda Kubarek, K & S Car Wash, Auburn, New York

Victor Thomas, Washense Group LLC, Easthampton, New Jersey

Mike Ashley, Virginia Carwash Industries, Inc., Toms Brook, Virginia The NECA is this seminar’s host. Breakout sessions: How to Create a Carwash Mentoring Program: 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Whether you run one wash or 50, you can put a mentoring program together that will help motivate and retain your staff. Carla Thompson, human resource manager with Mister Car Wash, will explain the relevancy and show you just how easy it is to do so you and your team can reap the long-term benefits.

Advertisement

Introduction by Dino Nicoletta, Asbury Circle Car Wash, Quick Lube & Detail Center, Neptune, New Jersey, and CWONJ president. The CWONJ is this seminar’s host. How to Foster a Talent-ful Carwash: 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. You might say that Jason Woodward of Sudzy Salmon Car Washes is not only talented, but “talent-ful.” In an age when finding — and securing — employees is at a premium, this Alaska carwasher’s cup runneth over. His innovative approach to recruitment, empowerment and employee retention will provide much food for thought and concepts you may want to implement at your wash.

Advertisement

Introduction by Bob Rossini, Torrington Car Wash, Torrington, Connecticut, CCA president. The CCA is this seminar’s host. 2022 NRCC Keynote Speaker — Travis Mills: 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. Introduction: Dave Ellard/John Shalbey Jr. The New York Times bestselling author of “Tough as They Come,” Travis Mills, is this year’s keynote speaker. Mills, a retired United States Army Staff Sergeant of the 82nd Airborne, is a recalibrated warrior, motivational speaker, actor, author, and advocate for veterans and amputees. Despite losing portions of both arms and legs from an IED while on active duty in Afghanistan, he continues to overcome life’s challenges, breaking physical barriers and defying the odds.

Advertisement

Mills and his wife Kelsey founded the Travis Mills Foundation, a nonprofit organization, formed to benefit and assist post 9/11 veterans who have been injured in active duty or as a result of their service to our nation. The Mills Group LLC was started shortly after, affording Mills the opportunity to speak to companies and organizations nationwide inspiring all to overcome life’s challenges and adversity. His story has been featured on Fox News, The O’Reilly Factor, CNN and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Sergeant Mills will share his courageous story with us and explain his personal motto, “Never give up. Never quit.”

Advertisement

The keynote address is sponsored by Micrologic and InnovateIt. The NECA is this seminar’s host. Award’s Luncheon: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Shining Star

Emerging Leader

Most Distinguished Person

Hall of Fame Exhibits: 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. Welcome Reception: 6:00-7:00 p.m. Atlantic City Convention Center Lower level This attendee favorite is open to everyone no matter the level of registration. The event will feature “Jersey” snacks, beer and wine. Come mix/mingle with operators, vendors and make some new friends.

The welcome reception is sponsored by ICS.

Advertisement