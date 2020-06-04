NRCC board cancels 2020 show

Connect with us
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC) board of directors, after extensive deliberation, has decided to cancel the 2020 show, Oct. 5-7, at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, according to a press release.

This thoughtful decision took into consideration the numerous unknowns with a trade show in early October as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19), the release continued.

The board felt that this decision would be in the best interests of its exhibitors and attendees, the release noted.

“We are concerned that large venue events may not be an option in October, there could be a resurgence of the virus in the fall, and our carwash economy will still be recovering,” said 2021 Show Chair Dave DuGoff. “In addition, even if allowed, will people feel comfortable traveling and congregating? These are certainly unprecedented times, and with that caution and safety are necessary, but it was an incredibly difficult decision.”

That being said, the 2021 show, Oct. 4-6, will include a reimagined education track and show floor, an elite keynote speaker and a move to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for overnight accommodations on the city’s iconic Boardwalk, the release added.

“The 2021 NRCC will have a new look and feel but still provide our attendees with an intimate setting in which to learn, grow and reimagine their operations,” said DuGoff.

For exhibit information on the 2021 NRCC, visit www.nrccshow.com or call (800) 868-8590.

