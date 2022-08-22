NRCC countdown is on

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The 2022 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC) is taking place Sept. 19-21 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The event, which is quickly approaching, will feature networking opportunities, educational breakout sessions and more than 350 companies exhibiting top technologies, supplies and equipment.
The Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) editors recently caught up with the co-chairman of the 2022 NRCC, Dave Ellard and John Shalbey Jr.
For a preview of the event, watch the Unscripted interview with the NRCC leaders here, or tune in to their interview on Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.
For more information about the event, visit www.NRCCshow.com.
Stop by the PC&D booth at booth #105 to pick up a copy of the Exhibit Product Guide, which will include a schedule of events, trade show floor map, exhibitor listing and information about leading companies that will be at the show.