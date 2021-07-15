 NRCC registration opens
NRCC registration opens

Market Focus: Express Wash Concepts donates nearly $53K to Flying Horse Farms

Driven Brands acquires 18 Frank’s Car Wash Express stores

Mister Car Wash opens new site in Grimes, Iowa
Carwash News

NRCC registration opens

 

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The 31st Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC), happening Oct. 4-6 at the Atlantic City Convention Center, has opened its attendee registration, according to a press release.

The event, which did not happen in 2020 due to the pandemic, is the second regional show since 2019, following the Southwest Car Wash Association event in June.

“The momentum is certainly building for our East Coast operators to once again meet in person, take part in some great education and walk a huge show floor with more than 350 exhibits,” said 2021 Show Chairman Dave DuGoff of the Mid-Atlantic Carwash Association, this year’s host. “We’ve made a lot of positive changes and brought in a really high-energy keynote speaker in former Governor Chris Christie. We’re all looking forward to a record-breaking turnout, being back on the iconic Atlantic City boardwalk with our accommodations now at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and reconnecting with fellow operators and suppliers.”

For attendee and exhibitor registration information visit www.nrccshow.com.

For additional information, email [email protected] or call (800) 868-8590.

