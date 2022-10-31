NYSCWA Fall membership meeting a success

UTICA, N.Y. — The New York State Car Wash Association (NYSCWA) held its Fall membership meeting on Oct. 20 with its first visit to the Utica, New York, market, according to a press release.

President Walt Hartl said, “With a state this large it’s challenging to hit every market, but we try. Our first visit to the Utica market proved extremely successful, however,” he said. “It was a great day of touring, learning and bonding with our members.” With a full bus, compliments of Micrologic, two outstanding washes were toured on a picture-perfect, albeit crisp autumn day. The group enjoyed a box lunch from Pumpernickel’s compliments of NCS Chemistry by CSI before heading out. The first wash toured was the new $8 million Hoffman Express exterior site in Yorkville, New York, featuring a 160-foot tunnel, two Washworld inbays, a Micrologic POS, three self-service bays with InnovateIt equipment and 18 free Vacutech vacs on approximately two acres.

The chemicals at this site are supplied by Simoniz USA. The site opened in Nov. 2021. The second site, Pristine Auto Wash, owned by Frank and Maurizio Salamone and family, is located on the site of the former Tasty Cream on Arnold Dr. The wash was built in 2016 and includes lighting at its vac islands from the former ice cream establishment that adds to the site’s history. It boasts an attractive facade and features two friction (Surfline) and two frictionless (Laserwash) PDQ inbays. All the chemicals are supplied by NCS by CSI chemistry. The wash volume mix is roughly 55% friction and 45% frictionless. The site is open 24 hours. The family’s other two sites are in Boonville and Herkimer, New York. Next, the group headed to the F.X. Matt Brewing Company for a tour of the facility, compliments of Simoniz USA, and then beer and cider samplings before a “bar-full” dinner compliments of G & G Industrial Lighting in the historic 1888 Tavern.

After dinner, NYSCWA President Walt Hartl ran a brief business meeting where he noted the association’s finances and asked Secretary Rob Peter to read his secretary report. He then asked past President Mark Kubarek to read the 2023 NYSCWA Officer Slate that was voted in unanimously. The slate included President Walt Hartl, Vice President Steve Weekes, Treasurer Christian King and Secretary Rob Peter. Directors include Gary Baright, Chris Kubarek, Paul Vallario, Mackenzie Wilock, Jack Collison and new board member Meeghan Sheckler. The event’s featured speaker, industry icon Bill Martin, spoke about the evolution of the industry and the impact of private equity on the carwashing landscape.

Martin is the founding partner of Amplify Car Wash Advisors, a full-service carwash advisory firm that helps businesses sell, partner or grow. He is also the owner/operator of Metro Express Car Wash in Idaho, Montana and Washington State. He a past ICA President and a 2012 Hall of Fame inductee. Since 1969, he has been building and exiting successful chains such as Rain Tunnel and Nu Look Car Washes. He is one of the original founders of Car Wash Partners, which later rebranded as Mister Car Wash. He also shared his thoughts on growth, reinvestment and exit strategies with the group. “You can grow, you can go or you can do nothing,” Martin said. “But doing nothing probably won’t work well for you. You continually have to reinvest in your business to prosper.”

