NYSCWA spring tour covers many bases

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — The New York State Car Wash Association (NYSCWA) announced in a press release it spent a picture-perfect day touring three unique washes before heading back to the Hilton Garden Inn in Clifton Park on May 2 for drinks, dinner and a program on how to master your Google business profile.

The full tour bus was sponsored by Simoniz USA.

The first stop on the tour was a one-year-young site in Malta, New York, called Buster’s Car Wash.

The Sonny’s-equipped express exterior boasts a 120-foot conveyor, 18 free vacuums and a Buster’s radio station for its customers listening pleasure.

The site also features “green” chemicals, stated the press release.

It is owned by the Lansing family and opened in December of 2023.

The second wash toured was at the newly opened Hoffman Car Wash express on Rt. 9 in Halfmoon, New York.

The 156-foot express exterior features an innovateIT conveyor, controls and reverse osmosis, as well as reclaim.

It has AVW wraps and contour brushes and MacNeil top brushes in the expansive, bright tunnel.

There are 23 Vacutech vacuums available, and the wash features Simoniz chemical.

The site, owned by the Hoffman family, opened in February of 2024.

The last wash on the tour, Spritz Car Wash in Clifton Park, New York, is an IBA site built in 2004.

It features three new PDQ LaserWash® 360’s and NCS/CSI Lustra chemical.

It was refurbished in 2023 according to the press release.

The Weekes family owns the site and hosted a beverage and snack tent for attendees.

G&G Industrial Lighting sponsored the break.

Upon return to the Hilton Garden Inn, some 65 attendees enjoyed hors d’oeuvres sponsored by Sonny’s CarWash Service NE before diving into a hearty buffet dinner sponsored by Micrologic, continued the press release.

After a brief business meeting run by NYSCWA President Walt Hartl and with reports read by Secretary Rob Peter, Donna O’Leary of Bold Endeavors took the stage.

O’Leary, the founder of Bold Endeavors, is a trailblazer in the digital marketing sphere, stated the press release.

She has revolutionized review and reputation management by transforming it into a game changer for small business.

In her presentation, O’Leary showed how mastering your Google Business Profile is your secret weapon in attracting new customers and turning reviews into your most powerful marketing tool.

She also shared the latest news from Google and how it will impact your business.