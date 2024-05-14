 NYSCWA spring tour covers many bases

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Uncategorized

NYSCWA spring tour covers many bases

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — The New York State Car Wash Association spent a day touring three unique washes in New York.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
carwash-generic

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — The New York State Car Wash Association (NYSCWA) announced in a press release it spent a picture-perfect day touring three unique washes before heading back to the Hilton Garden Inn in Clifton Park on May 2 for drinks, dinner and a program on how to master your Google business profile.

Related Articles

The full tour bus was sponsored by Simoniz USA.

The first stop on the tour was a one-year-young site in Malta, New York, called Buster’s Car Wash.

The Sonny’s-equipped express exterior boasts a 120-foot conveyor, 18 free vacuums and a Buster’s radio station for its customers listening pleasure.

The site also features “green” chemicals, stated the press release.

It is owned by the Lansing family and opened in December of 2023.

The second wash toured was at the newly opened Hoffman Car Wash express on Rt. 9 in Halfmoon, New York.

The 156-foot express exterior features an innovateIT conveyor, controls and reverse osmosis, as well as reclaim.

It has AVW wraps and contour brushes and MacNeil top brushes in the expansive, bright tunnel.

There are 23 Vacutech vacuums available, and the wash features Simoniz chemical.

The site, owned by the Hoffman family, opened in February of 2024.

The last wash on the tour, Spritz Car Wash in Clifton Park, New York, is an IBA site built in 2004.

It features three new PDQ LaserWash® 360’s and NCS/CSI Lustra chemical.

It was refurbished in 2023 according to the press release.

The Weekes family owns the site and hosted a beverage and snack tent for attendees.

G&G Industrial Lighting sponsored the break.

Upon return to the Hilton Garden Inn, some 65 attendees enjoyed hors d’oeuvres sponsored by Sonny’s CarWash Service NE before diving into a hearty buffet dinner sponsored by Micrologic, continued the press release.

After a brief business meeting run by NYSCWA President Walt Hartl and with reports read by Secretary Rob Peter, Donna O’Leary of Bold Endeavors took the stage.

O’Leary, the founder of Bold Endeavors, is a trailblazer in the digital marketing sphere, stated the press release.

She has revolutionized review and reputation management by transforming it into a game changer for small business.

In her presentation, O’Leary showed how mastering your Google Business Profile is your secret weapon in attracting new customers and turning reviews into your most powerful marketing tool.

She also shared the latest news from Google and how it will impact your business.

You May Also Like

mark vii logo
igl new leaders
ZIPS Car Wash celebrates over 40,000 teachers and nurses
ziebart celebration
Carwash News

Club Car Wash celebrates 18th anniversary

COLUMBIA, Mo. — From its humble beginnings in 2006 to its rebranding in 2019, this business has evolved into a network of over 160 locations.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

COLUMBIA, Mo. — In a press release, Club Car Wash announced it is proudly marking its 18th year of business, commemorating a journey marked by growth, excellence and community engagement.

Founded on May 6, 2006, as Tiger Express Wash, Club Car Wash began its journey as a family-owned business serving customers from its original location at 212 Nebraska Ave. in Columbia, Missouri.

Read Full Article

More Uncategorized Posts
The Latest How-To’s from Mako Products

Mako Products offers helpful articles and videos.

By PCD Staff
LPR Marketing Technology for Car Wash

Fuel your growth: Turn passing cars into customers.

By PCD Staff
How to Properly Install Tube Fittings

Learn how to properly install tube fittings.

By PCD Staff
Ball Valve Basics

This video offers a simple look into the inner workings of the functions of a ball valve.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Mister Car Wash announces first quarter 2024 financial results

TUCSON, Ariz. — The company reports it is finding ways to do more with less and managing its expense structure to deliver strong cash flow.

By Jennifer Clements
Schaeffler secures partnership to support technical education

FORT MILL, S.C. — The partnership with Automotive Transmission Service Group will offer technicians an array of learning opportunities.

By Kyle Alexander
Schaeffler secures partnership to support technical education
Car Wash Convos season 2 finale features Texas shot put star

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas shot putter Marilyn Nwora shares her love for baking, her favorite movie and more in the season 2 finale.

By Kyle Alexander
Marilyn Nwora
Express Wash Concepts announces Central Ohio expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The two Columbus area express tunnel carwashes will be the company’s 33rd and 34th Central Ohio locations.

By Kyle Alexander