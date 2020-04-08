Oasis Car Wash Systems show specials

GALENA, Kan. — Oasis Car Wash Systems is offering show specials all month long, according to a press release.

Save up to $7,200 on qualifying equipment purchases, the release continued.

If you were planning on checking Oasis out at The Car Wash Show™, you still can by getting an in-depth view of the company’s automatics on its Virtual Factory Tour, the release stated.

If you like what you see and want a closer look, Oasis would love to give you an in-person, behind-the-scenes tour of its factory and product lines once travel restrictions are lifted, the release added.

Contact Oasis Car Wash Systems today for details and travel arrangements at (800) 892-3537.