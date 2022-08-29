 Ohio-based Wash-N-Fill sold to Ridi Stores
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Ohio-based Wash-N-Fill sold to Ridi Stores

on

Splash Car Wash acquires 4 Seasons Car Wash

on

Take 5 Car Wash continues Midwest growth

on

Melissa Pirkey Insurance Agency Co., dba Car Wash Insurance Agency, opens
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture

PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview

Current Digital Issue

August 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 126: Executive Series — Magnolia Wash Holdings

Insights from CEO Jose Costa about what drives success for the leading carwash brand.

Wash Talk ep. 126: 2022 NRCC Preview

The co-chairman of the 2022 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention give us a look into the upcoming event.

Wash Talk ep. 124: Meet Iona Kearney

The 2022 Most Valuable Carwasher reflects on her time in carwashing.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Ohio-based Wash-N-Fill sold to Ridi Stores

 

on

NEW YORK — Car Wash Advisory, LLC (CWA), an investment banking firm exclusively focused on advising privately-owned carwash businesses, is pleased to announce the successful sale of two Wash-N-Fill carwashes to local c-store, gas and carwash operator Ridi Stores, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Wash-n-Fill is a multi-site carwash operator with a total of six locations in Northwest Ohio.

The sites are specifically located in Defiance, Napoleon and Findlay, Ohio.

The CWA team represented Wash-N-Fill on the transaction. 

“We’re thrilled to assist another family-owned carwash business monetize their many years of hard work,” commented Colin May, managing director at CWA. “Loui Ridi and his team at Ridi’s were a great buyer to transact with and we are happy to see these carwashes acquired by another local family-owned business.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Soapy Joe’s celebrates El Cajon grand opening

Carwash News: Dash In and Splash In ECO Car Wash celebrates grand opening

Carwash News: WhiteWater Express Car Wash acquires Geaux Clean Car Wash

Carwash News: New Ziebart car care center opens in Michigan

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing