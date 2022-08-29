Ohio-based Wash-N-Fill sold to Ridi Stores

NEW YORK — Car Wash Advisory, LLC (CWA), an investment banking firm exclusively focused on advising privately-owned carwash businesses, is pleased to announce the successful sale of two Wash-N-Fill carwashes to local c-store, gas and carwash operator Ridi Stores, according to a press release.

Wash-n-Fill is a multi-site carwash operator with a total of six locations in Northwest Ohio.

The sites are specifically located in Defiance, Napoleon and Findlay, Ohio.

The CWA team represented Wash-N-Fill on the transaction.

“We’re thrilled to assist another family-owned carwash business monetize their many years of hard work,” commented Colin May, managing director at CWA. “Loui Ridi and his team at Ridi’s were a great buyer to transact with and we are happy to see these carwashes acquired by another local family-owned business.”