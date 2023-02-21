 Oil container drainer

Oil container drainer

JohnDow developed the Oil Container Drainer so repairers can safely and easily drain oil bottles before recycling.

By PCD Staff

JohnDow Industries (JDI) recently introduced its newest oil handling product, the Oil Container Drainer to its Service Equipment division.

With an increased environmental focus on the proper disposal of oil, JohnDow developed the Oil Container Drainer so repairers can safely and easily drain oil bottles before recycling. With its simple, yet effective design, the Oil Container Drainer features a cabinet-like structure where repairers can place bottles upside down on the Oil Container Drainer pegs and excess oil drains from the container into a connected drum.

Features include:

  • Easy open, hinged and lockable lid doors
  • Easily secures on drums (drum not included)
  • Hooks to stabilize larger bottles for easy drainage
  • Adjustable feet to secure container on drum
  • Two side supports to keep lid open at 45 degrees
  • Holds up to 18 bottles
  • Heavy-duty steel construction

For more information, visit www.johndow.com.

