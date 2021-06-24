Okie Express Auto Wash expanding with 4 new locations

MOORE, Okla. — Okie Express Auto Wash (Okie), a carwash operator under Car Wash Owners Network (CWON), has acquired four new locations, expanding in the Oklahoma City community, according to a press release.

These new locations include:

11800 South Western Ave., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (opening in June 2021)

2015 E 2nd St., Edmond, Oklahoma (opening in early 2022)

966 E Main St., Yukon, Oklahoma (opening in early 2022)

11401 NW Expressway, Yukon, Oklahoma (opening in early 2022).

With these new locations, Okie will have 14 express carwashes with state-of-the-art equipment and free vacuums to provide Oklahomans the highest quality carwash at a tremendous value.

As the leading carwash operator in Oklahoma City, Okie is determined to add even more convenient locations for its customers, who have resoundingly embraced its signature unlimited membership program, allowing members to wash their vehicles every day for one low monthly price.