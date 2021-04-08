Ollie’s Car Wash joins Mammoth Holdings

ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings LLC has acquired Ollie’s Car Wash, a three-unit express conveyor carwash operator in Louisiana, according to a press release.

Ollie’s founders, Brady and Melissa Walton, each chose to invest a significant amount of their proceeds into Mammoth’s equity.

Gary Dennis, Mammoth’s co-founder and CEO, explained, “Ollie’s expands our presence along the I-10 corridor in Louisiana into the Baton Rouge market. We are pleased to have new, high-quality partners who will help us achieve our expansion goals.”

Brady stated, “We have worked with a lot of people in the carwash business, and the Mammoth team stands apart from the pack in terms of operations and culture. We couldn’t be more excited to be joining the team.”

Mammoth’s multi-brand portfolio includes Marc-1, Wash Me Fast, Swifty, Ultra, Finish Line, Wiggy Wash, Shine On, PitStop, Lulu’s and now Ollie’s, among others.

Mammoth has significant growth capital at its disposal and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.