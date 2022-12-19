On The Spot full-serve carwash grand opening - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — On The Spot is proud to be opening its new state-of-the-art carwash and detail center in Huntsville, Alabama, according to a company press release.

The first of its kind, this full service carwash features an assembly line process that implements technology into steps that are completed in a pre-defined sequence, guaranteeing a high-quality efficiency and speed.

The new carwash tunnel is 220-feet long.

On The Spot is the first to combine exterior and interior cleaning on one continuous belt, making it a one-stop shop for all vehicle aesthetic and restoration needs, stated the press release.

On The Spot has been serving its customers in the Madison and Huntsville area with quality and attention to detail service since it opened in 2006.

The company services at the new facility will include window tinting, paint protection, waxing, headlight restorations and so much more.

On The Spot is an organization with a long-term commitment to continuous extraordinary satisfaction.

The company’s mission is to become a first choice supplier to all of its current and future customers.

By listening to customers’ wants and needs, the company has developed a system to succeed.

The grand opening of the new location will be Feb. 2, 2023.

Join On The Spot for the festivities, which will include ribbon cutting, catering and a DJ.

On The Spot will be offering a special promotion to customers who sign up early for the unlimited membership.

The address of the new location is 6555 University Dr. NW in Huntsville, Alabama.